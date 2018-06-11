Olympus Announces Partnership with MedTech Innovator, Industry's Leading Nonprofit Startup Accelerator

"We understand that innovation in medical technology is not only critical, but also plays an essential role in healthcare," said Todd Usen, President of the Medical Systems Group at Olympus. "Olympus is excited to partner with MedTech Innovator to identify and assist emerging companies around the world to ultimately improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs and enhance quality of life for patients."

"At MedTech Innovator, we have a proven track record of identifying the most promising medical technology and digital health startups from around the world that possess the key assets and potential to improve outcomes and deliver value to the healthcare system," said Paul Grand, founder and CEO of MedTech Innovator. "We are privileged to work with Olympus to improve the lives of patients by providing innovators with the expertise and guidance they most need at a critical stage in their development."

Olympus will work directly with select companies and will also provide financial support to MedTech Innovator. To see the full list of this year's Showcase companies, visit https://medtechinnovator.org/showcase_2018. These companies will be featured at the two largest gatherings of industry leaders on the East and West coasts: The WSGR Medical Device Conference on June 22 in San Francisco and The MedTech Conference powered by AdvaMed on September 24-26 in Philadelphia.

Olympus joins founding sponsors Johnson & Johnson and RCT Ventures, and annual program partners and sponsors AdvaMed, Amgen, Baxter Healthcare, BD, BTG, EdgeOne Medical, Grant Thornton, Health+Commerce, HOYA Corporation, MedTech Strategist, Nipro Corporation, Nordson Medical, Ximedica, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

About Olympus Medical Systems Group

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Throughout our nearly 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Our Medical Business works with health care professionals to combine our innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing with their skills to deliver diagnostic, therapeutic and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs and enhance quality of life for patients. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

About MedTech Innovator

Based in Los Angeles, Calif., MedTech Innovator is the premier nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical technology industry. Our mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system. MedTech Innovator matches healthcare industry leaders with innovative early-stage and emerging growth medtech companies for mentorship and support. For more information about MedTech Innovator, visit https://medtechinnovator.org/ and follow @MedTechAwards on Twitter.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olympus-announces-partnership-with-medtech-innovator-industrys-leading-nonprofit-startup-accelerator-300662679.html

SOURCE Olympus Medical Systems Group

Related Links

http://www.olympus.com

