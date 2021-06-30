Olympus Announces Promotions

STAMFORD, Conn., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Partners is pleased to announce that effective July 1, 2021, Matt Bujor and Connor Wood have been promoted to Vice President. Each joined Olympus in 2018 after working for several years in investment banking. Matt has been involved in consumer and industrial transactions, and Connor has been involved in testing/inspection and industrial transactions. They are both graduates of the University of Virginia.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

