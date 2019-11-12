Olympus Announces Two Upcoming Live Endoscope Service Webinars

The first webinar, "Minimize Endoscope Repairs: Common Care & Handling Questions," will be held Thursday, November 14 at 3PM EST. Building on the success of a previous webinar, hosts Eric Smith and Louis Mariani, Olympus Service and Repair Technical Trainers, will provide answers to common questions from customers on the care and handling of endoscopes and repair reduction. Register here for this webinar.

The second webinar, "The Difference Between Price and Cost" to be held Thursday, December 5 at 3PM EST, will be hosted by Swarna Alcorn, Vice President of Service Delivery at Olympus Corporation of the Americas. In this webinar, Ms. Alcorn will discuss a value-based approach to evaluating equipment service providers, including criteria to help evaluate equipment service providers and ways to ensure healthcare institutions are receiving the most value from their service contracts. This webinar will especially be of use for healthcare supply chain professionals, Value Analysis Committees, and anyone else who makes equipment service decisions for a facility. Register here for this webinar.

"We were very encouraged by the success of our most recent webinar, which showed that our customers are eager to find ways to work more efficiently," said Swarna Alcorn, Vice President, Service Delivery, Olympus Medical Systems Group. "Olympus Service is excited to continue offering these learning opportunities because our focus is customer uptime. We are always looking for ways to help customers make sure the product they need is ready to go when they need it. Maximum uptime makes a big difference to a facility's quality of care and bottom line."

Olympus Service ensures FDA-regulated equipment repair, with a commitment to helping its customers avoid delayed procedures, waiting times for patients, dissatisfaction ratings, and employee overtimes. Knowing that purchased services can account for up to 50 percent of a healthcare organization's non-labor spend,i Olympus Service aims to be a partner in providing value while ensuring quality, efficiency, and risk management.

About Olympus Medical Systems Group

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Throughout our 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Our Medical Business works with health care professionals to combine our innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing with their skills to deliver diagnostic, therapeutic and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs and enhance quality of life for patients. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com and truetolife.com.



i VIE Healthcare Consulting, March 2019

SOURCE Olympus

Related Links

http://www.olympus.com

