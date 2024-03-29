Olympus Awarded PROVISTA Contract for Advanced Energy Portfolio

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus announced today that it has been awarded a contract for its advanced energy portfolio by Provista Inc. This new, nationwide agreement provides Provista members with negotiated pricing for Olympus® energy products, including the POWERSEAL™ sealer/divider, the SONICBEAT™ ultrasonic portfolio and THUNDERBEAT™ hybrid energy portfolio.

The multi-year agreement was effective as of July 1, 2023.

Olympus' advanced energy portfolio, including the POWERSEAL™ sealer/divider, the SONICBEAT™ ultrasonic portfolio and THUNDERBEAT™ hybrid energy portfolio, is available under a contract awarded by Provista Inc.

The Olympus advanced energy portfolio is available under this contract, including:

The Universal Surgical Energy Generator (EPF-1), which provides common forms of surgical energy and eliminates the need for multiple generators.

The SONICBEAT Ultrasonic Energy Portfolio, which offers precise dissection with 5mm sealing and secure tissue grasping thanks to unique wiper jaw design. 1

The THUNDERBEAT Hybrid Energy Portfolio, which offers efficiency through fast cutting and versatility and 7mm sealing and precise dissection. 2

The POWERSEAL Sealer/Divider, which features a curved, tapered and double-action Maryland dissector/grasper design and vessel sealing up to and including 7mm, including pulmonary vessels, tissue bundles and lymphatics.3

"Contract awards are important to our business," said Jay Sullivan, Group Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, Medical Systems Group, Olympus. "But even more important is that the Provista awards create opportunities for customers such as ASCs to access state-of-the-art equipment toward improving patient care in a value-based framework. The ASC market is important for healthcare providers and the communities they serve, and we are focused on growing our presence there."

Olympus offers an array of energy options such as the THUNDERBEAT hybrid energy devices portfolio that deliver ultrasonic and bipolar energy simultaneously for tissue management, including hemostatic cutting and dissection, in laparoscopic surgery and open surgery. Olympus' POWERSEAL devices can be used in general surgery and gynecological, colorectal, bariatric, urological, thoracic and vascular surgical procedures.

The EPF-1 generator, with its accessories and ancillary equipment, is intended for cutting and coagulation of tissue in open, laparoscopic and endoscopic surgery and should only be used by a qualified physician in an adequate medical environment. Improper use or use of incompatible equipment with these generators may lead to excessive or incorrect HF and cause thermal or other injuries for the patient and/or operator.

All plugs must be securely inserted into the corresponding sockets for proper use. Be aware that if the main plug is accidentally disconnected during a procedure, the electrosurgical generator immediately turns off and this may result in complications for the patient should it occur during energy delivery. Please refer to the instructions for use prior to usage.

For more information about Olympus' energy portfolio, visit the SONICBEAT, THUNDERBEAT, POWERSEAL and EPF-1 Generator product pages.

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, USA, and employs more than 4,500 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit www.olympusamerica.com.

