Olympus Celebrates International Women's Day, Recognized as a Top 100 Workplace for Diverse Professionals by Mogul

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus, a leading global medtech company providing innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures, announced today multiple activities in celebration of International Women's Day on March 8. Additionally, the company was recognized by Mogul as one of their 2024 Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Professionals.

Olympus' global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) strategy was created to further the company's journey of achieving its purpose of "Making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling." DEI is an indispensable strategy to ensure increased organizational capability and sustainability for attracting top talent and informing the diverse needs of our medtech customers and their patients. A key goal of the global DEI strategy is to promote the advancement of women in managerial roles throughout the organization.

International Women's Day is about empowerment, collaboration, and progress. By participating in these events, Olympus women are demonstrating, to internal and external audiences, a commitment to fostering an inclusive culture where women have equal opportunities to excel and creating the employee resources needed for women to develop and further their careers within the company.

"Having women in leadership roles and throughout the workforce helps provide different perspectives contributing to our ability to bring innovation and solutions to market," said Stacey Morey, Vice President of Human Resources, Olympus Corporation of the Americas. "Whether that means ergonomic advancements in our latest endoscopy system and surgical energy instruments to better meet the needs of physicians, or wellness programs that address issues like balancing work and life, women in our company are creating solutions that help strengthen Olympus as a leading MedTech company and as a valuable community resource."

Olympus learned in early March that it was receiving the prestigious 2024 Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Professionals from Mogul, a global mobile app and online social platform. Mogul has issued DEI-oriented lists since 2018. Mogul created the Diverse Professionals list based on factors including: 1) commitment to DEI in hiring practices; 2) significant strides in creating inclusive environments, 3) impact of the DEI efforts on internal and external communities. Olympus is proud to be recognized for its DEI efforts on the Mogul website.

Across the U.S. during the month of March, Olympus women are celebrating each other and being celebrated. Some examples of Olympus activities connected to International Women's Day include:

Participation in the United Way sponsored celebration of International Women's Day (IWD), held at Air Products corporate headquarters on March 7 in Trexlertown, Pa. Stacey Morey , VP of Human Resources for Olympus Corporation of the Americas, participated as a panelist speaker. The dynamic event also featured Marci Lesko from United Way, leading voices from Air Products, PPL and Victaulic. Attendees explored insights and action steps to build an even more inclusive workplace where everyone thrives, with a focus on employee experience, fostering innovation and fostering creativity and productivity.





In the Twin Cities region, where Olympus employs hundreds at its Brooklyn Park facility, Jordan Golomb, Patient Agent for the Olympus legal department, was selected to participate in a panel discussion at an upcoming CHiPs member event, also on March 7. ChIPs (Chiefs in Intellectual Property) is a nonprofit professional organization that advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. CHiPs accelerates innovation through diversity of thought, participation and engagement.





region, where Olympus employs hundreds at its facility, , Patient Agent for the Olympus legal department, was selected to participate in a , also on ChIPs (Chiefs in Intellectual Property) is a nonprofit professional organization that advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. CHiPs accelerates innovation through diversity of thought, participation and engagement. IWD Virtual Panel Event for Olympus employees . The Olympus Women's Employee Resource Group (ERG) will celebrate International Women's Day on March 13 with a virtual panel event featuring four Olympus leaders sharing their career journeys, how they've navigated growth opportunities and challenges and how the power of a support network helped them advance to where they are today. Olympus employees are encouraged to attend this event, featuring: Aasha Wanless , Director, Trade Compliance & Governance Elizabeth Blackburn , Executive Director of R&D, Single-Use Endoscopy Jacqueline Woodward , Executive Director of Marketing, ENT Swarna Alcorn , Business Unit Vice President, Respiratory

. The Olympus Women's Employee Resource Group (ERG) will celebrate International Women's Day on with a virtual panel event featuring four Olympus leaders sharing their career journeys, how they've navigated growth opportunities and challenges and how the power of a support network helped them advance to where they are today. Olympus employees are encouraged to attend this event, featuring:

The virtual event is followed by a Women's ERG-hosted in-person networking hour in both the Westborough and Center Valley locations, featuring lite bites developed in partnership with Brooke Williamson, winner of Top Chef Season 14.

Elena Mack , Vice President of Manufacturing Quality for Olympus' Quality and Regulatory Assurance Department, will be a speaker at the 12th Advancing Women's Leadership in Pharma & Healthcare event March 25-27 in Tampa, Fla. Mack will participate in the session, "Network with Impact in a Digital Era." This conference is designed to be a high-level meeting of the minds as well as a celebration of women in pharma and healthcare. Registration spots are still open.

