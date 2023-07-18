Olympus Energy and Tenaska Marketing Ventures to Market and Deliver Responsibly Sourced Natural Gas

CANONSBURG, Pa., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Energy LLC, ("Olympus Energy") is pleased to announce the execution of an agreement with Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV) for the sale of the company's certified responsibly sourced gas (RSG) produced in the Appalachian Basin. This significant, long-term transaction involves the transfer of Digital Natural Gas® certificates through the Xpansiv Registry, which successfully underwent rigorous site level environmental assessments by the Project Canary TrustWell™ program.

"We are excited and proud to partner with TMV on the sale of certified RSG," said Mike Wahl, chief operating officer of Olympus Energy. "Olympus has a long-standing commitment to the safe and responsible development of natural gas, and the Project Canary TrustWell™ environmental assessment process helps highlight the team's ability to drive innovation and minimize environmental impacts. Verifying that the natural gas produced by Olympus meets the latest standards across a robust set of ESG factors, including low methane emissions and water-use efficiency, is part of our continuous commitment to best-in-class operations. Now, by transferring the TrustWell™ environmental attributes through Xpansiv's digital registry, Olympus is also able to increase the transparency, detail, and integrity of our RSG transactions."

Olympus Energy, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Hyperion Midstream, is the first integrated natural gas producer to successfully perform the rigorous TrustWell™ assessments on both its operated upstream and midstream gathering assets with Project Canary. The company has 45 producing wells in southwestern Pennsylvania that have undergone Project Canary's Environmental Assessment (TrustWell™) program.

"At TMV, we believe in forging partnerships that prioritize innovation and mutual success," said Mark Whitt, president of TMV. "We are pleased to join forces with Olympus Energy in marketing and delivering their certified RSG from the Appalachian Basin. Our collaboration with Olympus Energy helps us provide modern and sustainable energy solutions."

About Olympus Energy
Olympus Energy LLC ("Olympus Energy") is a privately held energy company headquartered in Canonsburg, Pa. that specializes in upstream and midstream development of natural gas resources in the Appalachian Basin. Olympus Energy has a scalable asset base in southwestern Pennsylvania, having assembled over 100,000 largely contiguous and operated acres within the core Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian fairways. Visit www.olympusenergy.com for additional information.

About Tenaska Marketing Ventures
Tenaska Marketing Ventures / Tenaska Marketing Canada / Tenaska Gas Storage (TMV) is an affiliate of Omaha, Nebraska-based energy company Tenaska. TMV offers tailored solutions to meet wholesale customers' needs for natural gas buying and selling, price hedging, asset management, and supply and demand volume swing management. TMV was recognized as the No. 1 U.S. natural gas player in physical markets based on FERC form 552 data. TMV's volume of natural gas sold and managed equates to approximately 10% of U.S. and Canadian natural gas demand. In addition to being one of the largest marketers, customers consistently rank TMV as one of the highest-rated companies in Mastio & Company's Natural Gas Marketer Customer Value/ Loyalty Benchmarking Study (Major Marketer Group). Visit www.tmvdelivers.com for more information.

