Olympus Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Cantel/Medivators

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Olympus Corporation of the Americas announced its filing of litigation in which Olympus accuses Cantel/Medivators of violating patents related to colonoscopy assist devices. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The complaint alleges that the manufacture, sale and distribution of the AmplifEye™ Endoscopic Device infringes on two patents held by Olympus for its ENDOCUFF® single-use devices. This lawsuit follows the finding by the High Court of Justice England and Wales, Patent Court that the ENDOCUFF™ and ENDOCUFF VISION™ UK national and UK(EP) patents (as amended) were infringed by the AmplifEyeTM Endoscopic Device. The family of ENDOCUFF™ products and the patents that protect those products were fully acquired in summer 2020 with the Olympus acquisition of Arc Medical Design. Olympus seeks an injunction against further U.S. sales of the violative product. Olympus is represented by Kathi Vidal and Mike Rueckheim of Winston & Strawn.

"The acquisition of Arc Medical Design included important intellectual property rights, valuable technology development and the investment of time and resources toward commercialization, all of which we intend to vigorously protect," said Gael Tisack, Global Head of Intellectual Property for Olympus Corporation. "We believe the injunction in the UK against sales of the infringing product, along with other evidence, bodes well for the Olympus case in the U.S."

