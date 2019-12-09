Olympus Fintech Introduces Olympus Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Fintech, a leading software company creating solutions for public and private market asset managers, today announced the launch of its Olympus Platform (the "Platform"), an innovative, one-stop tool that improves operating efficiency for investment managers, including insurance companies, financial firms, family offices and others. The Platform has been in development for more than a decade and was built in collaboration with industry leaders and software engineers to fill an industry void for a single integrated system.

The Olympus Platform offers a unified ecosystem of information and communication that brings team members and data together in real time. The tool enables work products, reports and key performance indicator (KPI) data to be shared instantaneously within and across teams and stored permanently in an encrypted cloud solution. Instant sharing of information and easy retrieval of archived data enhances efficiency in making critical decisions throughout an investment life cycle.

"More than 10 years ago, we identified a clear opportunity to improve operating efficiency for businesses in managing investments and today, we are thrilled to introduce the Olympus Platform," said George Joseph, Chief Operating Officer, Olympus Fintech. "The Platform offers enhanced interconnectivity, bringing firm functions and team members closer together, while delivering a seamless flow of data. We are confident in the benefits the Olympus Platform will deliver to managers across a variety of asset classes."

The Platform offers leading functionality, including:

Loan Administration – Comprehensive loan administration system available with automated agent notice processing via third-party service providers.

– Comprehensive loan administration system available with automated agent notice processing via third-party service providers. Compliance Management – Without programming, users can set up compliance rules based on the indenture for compliance reporting.

– Without programming, users can set up compliance rules based on the indenture for compliance reporting. Hypothetical Trading – Creates model portfolios to simulate trading scenarios and stress testing for comparative analysis to live data.

– Creates model portfolios to simulate trading scenarios and stress testing for comparative analysis to live data. Trading & Settlement – Process Loan, Bond and Equity trade tickets at every stage of the trade life cycle.

– Process Loan, Bond and Equity trade tickets at every stage of the trade life cycle. Accounting – A single platform seamlessly integrates with middle office trading and loan administration of all CLO accounting and reporting activities.

– A single platform seamlessly integrates with middle office trading and loan administration of all CLO accounting and reporting activities. Reconciliation with Trustee – Reconciliation of cash balances and CLO positions with trustee files.

– Reconciliation of cash balances and CLO positions with trustee files. Performance Reporting – Robust financial performance reporting solution that measures portfolio performance.

Robust financial performance reporting solution that measures portfolio performance. CLO Position Blotter – Tracks CLO positions down to the purchase lot level, showing a wide variety of position attributes that have implications on compliance tests.

Tracks CLO positions down to the purchase lot level, showing a wide variety of position attributes that have implications on compliance tests. Cost Effective – Provides scalable CLO compliance management with support for multiple unique CLO structures.

– Provides scalable CLO compliance management with support for multiple unique CLO structures. Deal Management – (i) Identifies and tracks potential transactions, (ii) analyzes and executes transactions, (iii) manages and monitors portfolio companies' operating performance and (iv) archives substantial industry and firm-specific information for research and analysis purposes.

The Olympus Platform's functionality and data reside in an encrypted cloud environment that protects the work, data and intellectual property while helping investment managers and teams maintain focus on their business objectives.

Availability

Olympus is currently available to qualified customers for a limited-time trial period. Learn more about the Olympus platform at https://www.olympusfintech.com/olympus/solutions/ or please contact us for more information.

About Olympus Fintech

Olympus Fintech is a leading software company creating solutions for public and private market managers including CLOs as well as private and public debt, private equity, real estate and venture capital funds among others.

Press Contact

Olympus Fintech LLC

Email: enquiries@olyfintech.com

Phone: 847-904-6444

Website: www.olympusfintech.com

SOURCE Olympus Fintech

Related Links

http://www.olympusfintech.com

