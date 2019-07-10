Olympus Insurance Appoints Jim Carpenter as Assistant Vice President of Sales and Marketing

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Insurance Company is proud to announce the appointment of James "Jim" Carpenter to the position of Assistant Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"We're pleased and excited to have Jim Carpenter join the team," says Crystal McInnis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Jim has over two decades of experience in the Florida insurance market, both in underwriting and marketing, and brings valuable perspective to the role of Assistant VP."

Carpenter was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and attended Maryville College in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, less than half an hour from Knoxville. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management and became interested in insurance as a senior.

"One of my dad's close friends was an Allstate Agent, and the industry looked good to me," Carpenter said. "When I graduated, I was offered an underwriter position at Tower Hill Insurance in Gainesville, Florida or a job as a manager trainee with Enterprise Rent-A-Car. I chose insurance and never looked back."

Carpenter spent the next seven years at Tower Hill, plus an additional two years as an underwriting manager at Vanguard before switching to the sales side. He was in marketing with Florida Family for 11 years, and then spent a year and a half with Prepared Insurance before being asked to step into the Assistant Vice President of Sales and Marketing role with Olympus Insurance.

"I enjoyed underwriting, but I really liked sales because I enjoy talking to people and learning about them," he said. "Olympus is a great company; I've only been in my current position since May 13, and I already feel at home."

Carpenter says one of the best things about working with Olympus Insurance is how every department works together. "Everyone is very accessible — there's no adversarial vibe, it's not underwriting vs. the sales team. We're all on the same page working toward the same goal. Anyone can pick up the phone and internally call over to underwriting or claims and get the information they need with no problem."

The biggest challenge facing the Florida insurance industry, Carpenter says, is change. "The key is adaptability. Insurance is always changing — guidelines, rules, regulations. I learned early in my career to embrace change and meet each day with a fresh perspective. I've carried that with me, the ability to grow, learn, adapt and be ready for changes — whether they come in the form of new technology, new homeowner demographics or new options for coverage."

Carpenter currently lives in Gainesville with his wife Niki, who is also in the insurance industry, and their young son, Cole.

Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and founded in 2007, Olympus Insurance Company specializes in Florida property insurance. Through its independent agency force, Olympus insures $40 billion worth of residential and investment property including homes, condos, rental properties and valuable personal property, with umbrella coverage and Spartan Enhanced Coverage available. Coverage for individual risks up to $5 million in total insured value is provided on one of the most comprehensive coverage forms in the industry.

