Olympus Insurance Company Announces New Chief Financial Officer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Financial Holdings Corporation ("GFHC"), the parent company of Olympus Insurance Company, announced today that John W. Rollins, FCAS, will join the company on October 19, 2020, in the role of Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Rollins brings with him 30 years of experience as a property-casualty actuary, the last 21 years being in the Florida property insurance market, and executive experience at public and private-sector insurers, technology firms, and consulting firms. Before his more recent role as a Principal and Consulting Actuary at Milliman, Inc., John served as Chief Risk Officer of three coastal property insurers, including Florida's Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, the largest state-run wind insurer in the U.S. There, he handled all corporate analytics and actuarial services, along with co-managing a nearly $4 billion reinsurance program, including sponsorship of the largest catastrophe bond ever issued. He has been a frequent public speaker and liaison to Florida's elected officials, regulators, consumer groups, ratings agencies, and the media. Mr. Rollins' early career was spent with catastrophe modeling firms and multi-line insurers. His technical expertise is wide-ranging, and he has written prize-winning actuarial papers on allocation of reinsurance costs and rating plans for homeowners insurance.

"The Gemini Board continues to add to their portfolio of executive talent, and I couldn't be happier to be joining Steve Bitar and the other top managers in the drive to implement their vision. The catastrophe-exposed and litigious Florida property insurance market is not for everyone, but success requires attacking these short-term challenges while looking forward, toward ensuring the future of a state that is rapidly attracting new residents and growing its economy," said Mr. Rollins.

"John Rollins is a powerhouse in the Florida insurance market, and I am excited to bring his unique qualifications and experience to the Olympus team. Our industry is facing challenges at every turn and the key to overcoming these challenges is having the ability to rely on the bench strength of a strong and experienced leadership team. Olympus stands ready," added Steve Bitar, who has served as CEO of GFHC and Olympus since April 2020.

About Olympus Insurance Company

Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and founded in 2007, Olympus Insurance Company specializes in Florida property insurance, and has continuously earned a Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional from Demotech.

Through its uniquely disciplined organic growth strategy, Olympus insures residential and investment property including homes, condos, rental properties, and valuable personal property. The company also offers flood insurance through both the NFIP and private market partnerships. Coverage for individual risks is provided on one of the most comprehensive coverage forms in the Florida standard market. For more information, visit olympusinsurance.com .

Crystal McInnis, Vice President Marketing

Phone: 561.231.5622

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Olympus Insurance Company

Related Links

olympusinsurance.com

