Olympus Insurance Hires Mindy Barker, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Financial Holdings Corporation (GFHC), the parent company of Olympus Insurance Company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Mindy Barker to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Barker brings more than 30 years of public and private company experience in a wide range of finance and business functions within the insurance industry. Barker has held several senior positions as both CFO and VP including her most recent role as the Interim CFO for Homeowners of America.

Prior to joining Olympus, Mrs. Barker was VP and CFO of OptaComp, an affiliated company of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Florida a workers' compensation insurer, as well as Controller for Kemper Insurance, one of the nation's leading insurers with nearly $15 billion in assets. Mindy has a proven-track record leading large corporations to maximize profitability and operational efficiencies. Throughout her professional career, she has strategically organized and led finance teams to success, focused on financial planning driving profitable growth, raised capital, and overseen and managed risk.

Mrs. Barker completed a BA from Converse College and has board and executive committee experience. "Mindy brings a wealth of varied experience to Olympus. Mindy's history of achievements is a testament to her results-driven approach that focuses on fostering a collaborative work environment centered on its people, making her a strategic fit for our organization." Steve Bitar said, CEO of Olympus Insurance.

About Olympus Insurance Company

With plans to relocate from Palm Beach Gardens to Jacksonville, FL. Olympus is celebrating 15 years in the Florida homeowners' insurance market. Olympus Insurance Company specializes in property insurance and was founded in 2007.

Through its uniquely disciplined organic growth strategy, Olympus insures residential and investment property including homes, condos, rental properties, and valuable personal property. The company also offers flood insurance through both the NFIP and private market partnerships. Coverage for individual risks is provided on one of the most comprehensive coverage forms in the Florida standard market. For more information, please visit the Olympus Insurance website olympusinsurance.com .

