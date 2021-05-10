Olympus Launches Line of Airway Mobilescopes

"We are proud to present to the market the only flexible mobilescope models with a video camera on the tip," said Lynn Ray, Vice President and General Manager of the Global Respiratory Business Unit for Olympus Corporation. "The lower procedure cost, excellent usability and maneuverability, and outstanding image quality, when compared to other mobilescopes, will mean more options and agility for providers in ensuring excellence in respiratory care."

Benefits of the Olympus Airway Mobilescopes include:

Flexible, portable airway management: The MAF-DM2/GM2/TM2 gives the operator the versatility to perform a variety of airway management procedures, such as observation of the airway, normal, and difficult intubation methods. The high-resolution images, shown on the incorporated LCD monitor, are obtained without an additional processor tower or external display and can be shared for remote consult.

Versatility: Useful for a variety of airway management procedures, such as observation of the airway and to place and confirm standard and double-lumen endotracheal tubes during normal and difficult intubation. The working channel of the Airway Mobilescopes can be used during intubation to provide suction and continuous air supply by using optional channel adapters. The MAF-TM2 can be used for therapeutic procedures in the airway such as biopsy, aspiration, lavage, and transbronchial needle aspiration (TBNA) without having to connect video endoscopy equipment.

Excellent Viewing with Large Monitor: The MAF-GM2/TM2 monitors are 1.0-inch wider than the previous models. The tilting function of the LCD monitor enables clinicians to adjust the monitor angle during procedures.

Secure Digital (SD) Card Image Recording: The built-in digital imaging unit enables recording of still and movie images onto the SD card. Clinicians can transfer digital images to another device for storage and management.

Training: The all-in-one monitor is more suited to intubation and bronchoscopy training than traditional eyepiece design.

Compatible with Standard Reprocessing Methods: The Olympus Airway Mobilescopes can be cleaned, disinfected and sterilized using the same options as flexible intubation and bronchoscopes.

For more information about the MAF-TM2 please visit https://medical.olympusamerica.com/products/airway-mobilescope/maf-tm2, and to learn more about the MAF-GM2, and MAF-DM2, please visit https://medical.olympusamerica.com/products/airway-mobilescope/maf-dm2-maf-gm2.

