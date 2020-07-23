Olympus Launches New Reloadable Hemostasis Clip for GI Endoscopy

With the steady increase in minimally invasive therapeutic procedures requiring multiple clip use, such as endoscopic submucosal resection or dissection (ESD) and per-oral endoscopic myotomy (POEM), there is increased demand for cost-effective and clinically proven reloadable hemostasis clips.

At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic is presenting hospitals and health systems with unprecedented challenges to improve efficiency and reduce spending. With hemostasis clips accounting for a high proportion of costs in GI treatment centers, EZ Clip can help reduce costs while offering clinical value backed by 10 years of proven effectiveness in markets outside the U.S.

"Unlike other clips on the market, our clips are differentiated in offering clinical and economic benefits to our customers. We are excited to see how this new technology affects customer procedural efficiency and overall expenditure on disposables," said Kevin Mancini, Group Vice President of the Endoscopy Division at Olympus America Inc. "With the efficiencies it offers, EZ Clip can help facilities meet the requirements of the Triple Aim of healthcare reform, including improving quality of care, decreasing costs and enhancing patient satisfaction."

EZ Clip is the first and only reloadable, rotatable hemostasis clip with a simple push-pull action for loading. The EZ Clip Applicator handle can be reloaded as needed to complete a procedure. EZ Clip offers a variety of clip jaw angle and opening width configurations that address diverse procedural needs, and color-coded cartridges simplify clip selection.

Key benefits of the EZ Clip device include:

Clinical Value : A flexible system with four different clip arm and length configurations address diverse procedural needs.

: A flexible system with four different clip arm and length configurations address diverse procedural needs. Economic Value : Cost savings may be realized with the first clip deployment, resulting in reduced disposable spend.

: Cost savings may be realized with the first clip deployment, resulting in reduced disposable spend. Efficiency : Color-coded cartridges simplify clip identification, and a two-step push-pull action for loading the clips onto the applicator handle has the potential to save procedure time.

Hemostatis clips are considered to be one of the simplest and most reliable hemostatic techniques and work by mechanically binding blood vessels to minimize the risk of re-bleeding and damage to the surrounding tissue while providing instant visual feedback to confirm placement. In addition to hemostasis for mucosal/submucosal defects, bleeding ulcers, arteries, polyps and diverticula in the colon, hemostatis clips can also be used for endoscopic marking and as a supplementary method for closure of some GI tract luminal perforations.

