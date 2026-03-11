Olympus Launches Next-Generation Surgical Imaging Platform in U.S.

The VISERA ELITE™ III Platform Was Developed by the SONY Olympus Medical Joint Venture

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation proudly announces the U.S. launch of the VISERA ELITE™ III surgical imaging platform designed to enhance surgical visualization, workflow efficiency, and multispecialty flexibility. The VISERA ELITE III platform is a significant leap forward in surgical imaging and the third major co-developed product by SONY Olympus Medical (SOMED), a joint venture established in 2013.

The VISERA ELITE™ III surgical imaging platform offers advanced features including Yellow Enhancement (YE) and Fluorescence-Guided Surgery (IR/ICG) in full 4K White Light and high contrast Magenta Mode as shown above.

Designed to bring light, color, and clarity inside the human body, the VISERA ELITE™ III platform integrates advanced imaging technologies into a software-driven platform that supports minimally invasive surgery in a wide range of specialties. The advanced features in this next-generation surgical imaging platform include True 4K and 3D imaging, Continuous Auto Focus (CAF), Narrow Band Imaging™ (NBI) technology, Yellow Enhancement (YE), ENDOEYE™ rigid and flexible videoscopes, and Fluorescence-Guided Surgery (IR/ICG) — now in full 4K White Light and high contrast Magenta Mode. All these features are now available in a single system that may improve workflow and may support clinical decision making.

The versatile, multispecialty VISERA ELITE III platform supports a wide range of specialties including arthroscopy, colorectal, ENT, bariatric, thoracic, gynecological, urological, HPB transplant and general surgery. This flexibility across specialties and support for prior generation videoendoscopes* reflects Olympus' commitment to scalable, clinical solutions that evolve with surgical teams' needs.

"VISERA ELITE III is more than a platform — it's a strategic enabler for modern operating rooms and is a cornerstone of Olympus' SEE. TREAT. CONNECT.™ ecosystem," said Darryl Rock, Vice President and Surgical Solutions Regional Business Lead at Olympus Corporation of the Americas. "Its software-based architecture allows hospitals to scale capabilities while controlling capital investment and selectively activate advanced features like 3D and infrared imaging as needed. By seamlessly integrating data into electronic health records and IT systems, VISERA ELITE III may facilitate flexibility and clinical workflow and enable clinicians to focus on what matters most — delivering high-quality care while optimizing their investment."

Clinical Benefits

Comprehensive Advanced Imaging : True 4K, 3D, Narrow Band Imaging™ (NBI™) technology, Yellow Enhancement (YE), and Fluorescence-Guided Surgery (IR/ICG) in one system.





: True 4K, 3D, Narrow Band Imaging™ (NBI™) technology, Yellow Enhancement (YE), and Fluorescence-Guided Surgery (IR/ICG) in one system. Critical Structure Identification : 8 out of 10 surgeons surveyed in 2025 agreed that YE may assist in identifying vessels, nerves, and critical structures within adipose tissue. i





: 8 out of 10 surgeons surveyed in 2025 agreed that YE may assist in identifying vessels, nerves, and critical structures within adipose tissue. Improved Outcomes : 3D imaging with horizon lock reduces surgical suturing time when compared to 2D imaging ii and may enhance laparoscopic precision. iii , iv IR/ICG imaging provides visualization for perfusion assessment and resection margin accuracy, potentially reducing anastomotic leak rates. v





: 3D imaging with horizon lock reduces surgical suturing time when compared to 2D imaging and may enhance laparoscopic precision. IR/ICG imaging provides visualization for perfusion assessment and resection margin accuracy, potentially reducing anastomotic leak rates. Enhanced Visualization : Multiple IR modes, proprietary high-efficiency LED, and adjustable IR gain optimize fluorescence visibility.





: Multiple IR modes, proprietary high-efficiency LED, and adjustable IR gain optimize fluorescence visibility. Clarity : Sharp images through True 4K CMOS sensor and Continuous Auto Focus (CAF) function helps users to never lose focus. vi





: Sharp images through True 4K CMOS sensor and Continuous Auto Focus (CAF) function helps users to never lose focus. Integrated IT: Stream clinical and room video, automate workflows, and enable seamless EHR integration with video capture and documentation through the Olympus VaultStream™ and LiveStream™ portals.

"With use of indocyanine green during surgery, I can see the perfusion of the connection clearly, and I can continue dissecting with confidence," said Dr. Natan Zundel, MD, FACS, FASMBS, bariatric and metabolic surgeon with Jackson Health in Miami, Florida.**

Investing in the VISERA ELITE™ III platform delivers measurable economic benefits by enabling operating room standardization. Its ability to support multiple specialties reduces equipment redundancy and streamlines workflows. Additionally, the VISERA ELITE III platform supports Olympus' comprehensive multispecialty scope portfolio, including rigid and flexible videoscopes, 3D, and ENDOEYE™ video laparoscopes. The platform is compatible with previous Olympus camera and scope generations,* maximizing the lifespan of existing equipment.

The VISERA ELITE III Imaging Platform is a compact, multispecialty imaging platform designed for laparoscopic diagnosis, treatment, and video observation. TYPE BF endoscopes connected to this imaging platform must never be applied directly to the heart. Leakage current from the TYPE BF applied part may be dangerous and cause ventricular fibrillation or otherwise seriously affect the cardiac function of the patient.

Availability

The VISERA ELITE™ III platform is now available in all global regions, including the United States. The platform will be on display and demonstrations will be available in Olympus Booth #421 at SAGES 2026 in Tampa, Fla. March 25-28.

Visit the VISERA ELITE™ III Platform web page for more information and to request a live demonstration.

** Dr. Natan Zundel is a paid consultant of Olympus Corporation of the Americas.

About Sony Olympus Medical (SOMED)

SOMED is a joint venture company that operates like a Silicon Valley-style think tank, blending Olympus engineers with Sony engineers. This collaboration leverages Sony's deep patent portfolio across broadcast, film, consumer electronics, gaming, and AI to solve real-world surgical challenges. One standout innovation is Continuous Autofocus, adapted from Sony's cinema camera systems and enhanced by Olympus' Extra Low Dispersion Lens and Extended Depth of Field Technology, delivering consistent clarity without manual intervention.

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, USA, and employs more than 4,500 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit olympusamerica.com.

*Refer to the IFU for a list of the compatible devices

