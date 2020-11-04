Olympus Launches Single-Use Procedure Kits and Hybrid Tubing

"The introduction of the Olympus Procedure Kits and Hybrid Tubing further demonstrates our commitment to infection prevention," said Melinda Benedict, MS, CIC, CFER, Senior Manager of Infection Prevention at Olympus. "This launch represents an important step forward in ensuring that we meet customer needs by helping them to complete their reprocessing procedures safely, efficiently, and in compliance with manufacturer instructions for use and FDA guidelines."

Procedure Kits

Solidifying its position as a total solutions provider for Endoscopy, Olympus has partnered with Ruhof Corporation to bring Procedure Kits into its growing EndoTherapy portfolio. The kits, also known as compliance kits, convenience kits, or bedside kits, are a convenient grouping of products designed to aid in the setup and execution of applicable procedures and improve procedural efficiency and post-procedure pre-cleaning. Common items found in the kits include Air/Water, Suction, & Biopsy Valves, Gauze Pads, Lubricant, Chux/Underpads, Suction Tubing, Emesis Basins, Enzymatic Sponges, Flushing Syringes, and more.

Professional societies are supporting research demonstrating the proper reprocessing of endoscopes and accessories is imperative to the safe and effective treatment of patients.1,2 Adoption of procedure kits enables customers to properly care for their endoscopes and reduce the risk of infection. All components are focused on finding efficiencies within three areas:

Preventing Infection :

Kit components are single-use, eliminating the potential for reuse or cross-contamination



ECO-Bedside Kit, enhanced with Bio-Clean technology, begins cleaning on contact



Number of contact points during transportation compared to stocking individual items is significantly reduced

Improving Procedural Efficiency :

Efficiency is increased before, during, and after the procedure by ensuring that all cleaning and procedural items are available



Procedure kits reduce ordering time, inventory management costs, and packaging waste



Guardian Valves are the only single-use valves validated by Olympus for use with Olympus scopes and eliminate the burden of manual cleaning and reprocessing

Enabling Proper Care:

Procedure kits ensure that all necessary items are available at point-of-use



Guidelines for processing and transportation are met, helping to reduce the potential for endoscope damage



Consistent quality of care through standardization in every case and in the reprocessing cycle

"We are thrilled to partner with Olympus to offer reliable solutions that meet the regulations and standards of U.S. customers," said Douglas Mackay, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Ruhof Corporation. "The powerful combination of our highly advanced product line and Olympus' leadership in endoscopy is pivotal to addressing the ever-growing concern around cross contamination in hospitals."

Hybrid Tubing

The latest addition to the Olympus tubing portfolio is the Hybrid Tubing. This combination tubing allows for input of air or CO 2 and water through the scope and jet function. The all-in-one design is helping to decrease procedural setup time and increase efficiencies in the endoscopy suite. Similar to the Procedure Kits, the single-day tubing eliminates the need for the reprocessing of reusable tubing.

Additional features of the new Hybrid Tubing include:

Efficiency:

Single-day tubing eliminates the need for reprocessing of reusable tubing, minimizing infection prevention risks



Tube markers make identification of pump head position on the irrigation tube more intuitive and visually obvious



The all-in-one tubing design helps to decrease procedural setup time

Strong Seals, Strong Performance:

Two-piece cap features tubing that is bonded to the inner cap, ensuring a strong seal



Two-piece cap seals without the need for a separate part, ensuring optimal sealing to disposable water bottles



Dual-Port connector features a unique tunnel connection, helping to maintain shape and sealing ability over the course of multiple scope changes

Ease of Use:

Two-Piece Cap designed for single-handed attachment to the bottle without twisting the tubes



Pinch clamp designed in a simple on/off design, ensuring flow of water is prevented when engaged



Dual Port connector features an ergonomic grip for easy identification and simplified connection

About Olympus

Olympus is passionate about the solutions it creates for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries, as well as cameras and audio products.

Olympus' Medical business uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments. For more information, visit www.medical.olympusamerica.com/.

1 Yong E, Zenkova O, Sabil F, Cohen LB, Rhodes K, Rabeneck L. Efficiency of an endoscopy suite in a teaching hospital: delays, prolonged procedures, and hospital waiting times. Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. https://www.giejournal.org/article/S0016-5107(06)00440-8/pdf. Published November 1, 2006.

2 Standards of Infection Prevention in Reprocessing Flexible Gastrointestinal Endoscopes. SGNA. https://www.sgna.org/Portals/0/SGNA%20Standards%20of%20infection%20prevention%20in%20reprocessing_FINAL.pdf?ver=2018-11-16-084835-387. Published 2018.

SOURCE Olympus Medical Systems Group