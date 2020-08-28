Olympus Launches The Break Free Program

Whether your vision is to chronicle an adventure, discover big details in the miniature world of macro photography or direct a short film in 4K video—Olympus wants to help you fulfill your creative dreams.

Applications will be accepted August 28th through September 13th, 2020. Applicants may submit a description of their photo series or video project they would like to complete for consideration by Olympus as part of The Break Free Program here: https://learnandsupport.getolympus.com/breakfree/application.

Olympus will select up to seven applicants to participate in the Program based on creativity of the project, skill level of the photographer, and how well the project fits within the Break Free brand values. As part of the Program, participants will be able to use equipment from Olympus' product line up. Additionally, participants in the Program will have the opportunity to select an Olympus Mentor, consisting of Olympus Visionaries, Educators and Explorers, to support, educate, and guide them as they complete their project and bring their proposals to life.

During the three-month duration of the program, Olympus will share the progress of the Program participants via the Olympus Learn Center. Some finalists will be selected to participate in Story Takeovers on Olympus social channels with updates on the progression of their projects.

On or around December 20th, Olympus will launch an online gallery featuring the completed work of program participants, accompanied by their blog updates. Olympus will promote their work on social channels and to email subscribers.

Journalists interested in more information about The Break Free Program should contact Jennifer Colucci at [email protected].

1 Applicants must reside in the United States or Canada and be between the ages of 15-29. Those under the age of 18 must have consent from their parent or legal guardian.

