OLYMPUS LEVERAGES OPERATIONAL SCALE WITH SECOND DURANGO ACQUISITION

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Property has strengthened its presence in Durango, Colorado, with the acquisition of Confluence at Three Springs, a 171-unit, Class A apartment community located within the highly sought-after Three Springs master-planned development. Built in 2016, the property delivers a modern, lifestyle-oriented living experience in one of Colorado's most supply-constrained housing markets.

Olympus Property Acquires Confluence at Three Springs in Durango, CO

This transaction represents Olympus' second acquisition in the Durango market and advances the firm's strategy of concentrating investment in submarkets where it maintains operational scale and local expertise. With Rocket Pointe under management since 2021, Olympus is positioned to drive operational efficiencies, leverage regional synergies, and enhance asset performance across both properties. The firm's vertically integrated platform will support streamlined execution, long-term value creation, and compelling returns.

Durango's substantial affordability gap, where median home values exceed $730,000 and renters enjoy a $4,000+ monthly cost advantage, alongside a 19% rent-to-income ratio at Confluence, reinforces the property's appeal as a high-quality, attainable housing option in a high-barrier market.

"Durango has consistently demonstrated healthy supply-demand fundamentals, with strong rent-to-income dynamics and enduring appeal as both a lifestyle and workforce destination," said John Vu, Director of Acquisitions at Olympus Property. "The acquisition of Confluence reflects our strategic interest in high-barrier, high-quality markets where our local presence and operational depth position us to deliver durable results. The strength of the Three Springs master plan and the property's connectivity to major employers and outdoor amenities make it an ideal long-term investment for our portfolio."

Confluence is situated near Mercy Regional Medical Center and Fort Lewis College, two of the area's primary economic anchors, and benefits from proximity to year-round tourism, recreational assets, and ongoing public and private investment. The planned Mesa Park development will further strengthen this ecosystem, adding an events center, amphitheater, and expanded regional trail network by 2027.

About Olympus Property

Established in 1992, Olympus Property is a full-service multifamily owner and operator headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. With a portfolio valued at over $9.2 billion and representing more than 35,000 units across the U.S., Olympus remains focused on high-growth markets and delivering exceptional living experiences. The company currently owns and manages multifamily properties in 17 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, and Kentucky. For more information about Olympus Property and its growing portfolio, please visit www.OlympusProperty.com.

