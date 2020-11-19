Olympus Looking to Fund Original Research Studies

"The IIT program will move our strategic clinical research needs into highly visible and world-class spaces and speaks to our enthusiasm in advancing medicine and innovation with Olympus technologies," said Haytham Gareer, MD, MBA, PhD, FACS, Vice President of Clinical Affairs at Olympus America Inc. "This represents another distinguished milestone in Olympus' commitment to supporting the research community and the development of medical and scientific evidence that may contribute to the improvement of outcomes and quality of care."

All proposals must align with Olympus' defined areas of strategic interest and comply with local laws and regulations. This pilot program will consider support for subject-related costs, data management expenses, IRB fees and/or in-kind support for Olympus product-related studies in the following areas of strategic interest:

Urology

Bladder Cancer



Urolithiasis



Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

Gynecology

Uterine Fibroid



Clinical performance of Olympus products in office settings

Gastroenterology (Upper)

GERD

Respiratory

Lung Cancer

Neurosurgery

Brain and Spinal Cord Tumor Surgery

Olympus is not accepting proposals for non-human subject studies, studies using investigational devices or off-label uses, or research topics outside Olympus' published Research Areas of Interest.

To be considered for review by the Olympus Corporation of the Americas IIT Committee, a proposal request form must be completed along with the following required documents:

Protocol Synopsis

Current signed and dated CV for investigator

Copy of investigator's medical license and any other relevant material

Olympus financial disclosure form

The IIT Committee assesses all requests for scientific merit and strategic interest and does not make decisions based upon past, present or future opportunities to generate business or goodwill from investigators.

For more information or to submit a request for an Investigator Initiated Research Grant visit: https://www.olympusamerica.com/corporate/healthcare-microscopy-grants-north-america-iit.asp#submissionprocess.

Any questions about the program can be directed to the Olympus Grants Team at [email protected].

About Olympus

Olympus' Medical business uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments. For more information, visit www.medical.olympusamerica.com/.

