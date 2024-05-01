Olympus Offers New Portable Monitor for Single-Use Bronchoscopy and ENT Endoscopes

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus, a global medical technology company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, announced today the availability of the new DVM-B2 Digital Video Monitor, an all-in-one video processor and monitor for use with single-use endoscopes for both bronchoscopy and ENT including the H-SteriScope™ Single-use Flexible Bronchoscopes and the E-SteriScope™ Single-use Flexible Rhinolaryngoscopes.1 The DVM-B2 Digital Video Monitor is manufactured by Hunan Vathin Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., and distributed exclusively by Olympus America, Inc.

The DVM-B2 Digital Video Monitor expands the single-use portfolio, which gives health care providers more choice in the patient care pathway. With the hybrid approach to endoscopy, healthcare providers have flexibility in their endoscopy solutions from one trusted endoscopy solutions partner. Patients benefit from the convenience in terms of expanded sites of care and the availability of on-demand treatment options.

"We are very excited to offer our customers new workflow and productivity solutions with the DVM-B2 Digital Video Monitor," said Swarna Alcorn, Business Unit Vice President for Respiratory at Olympus America, Inc. "The launch of another product in our single-use portfolio demonstrates our commitment to the hybrid approach, which helps physicians access the right scope, for the right patient, in the right situation."

The lightweight and portable 12.1-inch monitor allows for ease of care in critical or emergent situations — it can be attached bedside to an IV pole or mounted on a nearby cart. DVM-B2 Digital Video Monitor features also include:

Portability : The lightweight and compact monitor weighs just 2.14 kg / 4.7 lbs., provides more than 4 hours of battery life, and can be easily transported, mounted, and stored.

: The lightweight and compact monitor weighs just 2.14 kg / 4.7 lbs., provides more than 4 hours of battery life, and can be easily transported, mounted, and stored. Connectivity : Direct image and video capture can be synced with external devices through HDMI, USB, WiFi or Ethernet options for systems integration.

: Direct image and video capture can be synced with external devices through HDMI, USB, WiFi or Ethernet options for systems integration. Usability: Simple touchscreen controls are intuitively designed for ease of use.

For use with the E-SteriScope™ Single-use Flexible Rhinolaryngoscopes, the DVM-B2 Digital Video Monitor supports streamlined content management and data sharing platforms such as the Olympus nCare™ recorder and VaultStream™ server. Collaboration among ENT physicians and nurses using these Olympus content management systems allows them to connect with team members while patient data is stored and accessed from one location.

Since its development of the first flexible gastroscope in 1950, Olympus has continued to bring new endoscopy and surgical innovations to market, while also delivering excellent service, support and ongoing training toward workflow optimization and operational efficiency. Olympus products and services meet a range of procedural needs, which means customers have the tools they need to stay at the forefront of their fields, as they work to help patients live longer, healthier lives.

For more information, visit the product website: Digital Video Monitor (DVM-B2)

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide best-in-class solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, USA, and employs more than 4,500 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit olympusamerica.com.

1 SteriScope™ is a trademark of Hunan Vathin Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. The H-SteriScope™ Single-use Flexible Bronchoscopes and the E-SteriScope™ Single-use Flexible Rhinolaryngoscopes are manufactured by Hunan Vathin Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. and distributed by Olympus America, Inc.

