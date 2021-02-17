Olympus Partners with Imbio to Bring AI-based Patient Selection Tools to Customers with SeleCT™ QCT Analysis Service

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Olympus announced a partnership with Imbio, LLC to provide physicians with the SeleCT™ QCT analysis service to evaluate patient eligibility for treatment with the Spiration® Valve System, an FDA-designated breakthrough device to treat severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The SeleCT QCT analysis service analyzes previously-taken CT images to quantify important measures of emphysema, including emphysema distribution (heterogeneity), the severity of lung tissue destruction and fissure integrity between the lobes of the lung (which has been shown to be a surrogate for collateral ventilation).i Advancing the field of QCT analysis is a critical goal for Olympus as it builds on physician, patient, and healthcare system goals for less-invasive diagnostic and therapeutic options, and it leverages the undisputed expertise and leadership Olympus has developed over the last 13 years in the field of bronchoscopic lung volume reduction (BLVR) therapy.

"Imbio is advancing the field of automated clinical imaging analysis within the respiratory space. We have been impressed with the strides they have made in incorporating artificial intelligence and deep learning techniques into patient selection software and their overall service and experience working with physicians," said Lynn Ray, Global General Manager and VP, Respiratory for Olympus. "As a reliable and non-invasive method to identify an excellent patient match, the Olympus SeleCT QCT analysis service, powered by Imbio, gives physicians an important tool to include and expand their BLVR practice, and it brings an exciting treatment option to patients who struggle to breathe because of severe emphysema."

Features of the SeleCT QCT analysis service, powered by Imbio include:

Fully non-invasive patient selection tool that analyzes previously taken CT images to provide physicians with patient eligibility information prior to a BLVR procedure

24-hour turnaround time from receipt of CT scan results

Full HIPAA compliance and data security

Automated workflow option availability, including direct compatibility with Picture Archiving and Communications Systems (PACS)

"It is incumbent upon caregivers to leverage the strengths of our most advanced computer algorithms where they are most helpful," Dr. Alexander Bankier, MD, PhD, Chief, Cardiothoracic Imaging Section, Vice-chair of Academic Affairs, Department of Radiology, UMass Memorial Medical Center, Boston, MA. "The SeleCT QCT artificial intelligence software is instrumental in the decision analysis that identifies patients with lower likelihood of pulmonary fissure completeness, as well as assessing emphysema severity and emphysema heterogeneity, thereby matching them to procedures that can greatly improve their quality of life."

Dr. Bankier recently worked together with Olympus on a white paper, "Performance and Benefit of SeleCT Enhanced by Deep Learning-based Artificial Intelligence," evaluating a deep learning-based version of the SeleCT QCT analysis software, finding that the "[deep learning version of] SeleCT provides a robust and consistent assessment…characterized by excellent overall agreement with results from the predicate software (93% to 96%) and very high to excellent sensitivity (89% or 97%) and specificity (87% to 97%)." Use of deep learning is based on the idea that sophisticated computer algorithms can improve in effectiveness over time by using supervised data input from historical cases. Customers interested in the white paper should request it from their Olympus representative.

"We are pleased to work with Olympus, a company with breakthrough medical technology for addressing severe emphysema using minimally invasive techniques," said Dave Hannes, CEO, Imbio. "Providing our device and pharma partners with companion imaging solutions that add value and help deliver better patient care is a key part of Imbio's mission. We are proud that accurate patient selection will mean improved patient experience for thousands of COPD sufferers."

During a bronchoscopic lung volume reduction (BLVR) procedure, the Spiration Valve System, a one-way endobronchial valve, is placed into selected airways of emphysematous lungs, redirecting air away from diseased parts of the lung to healthier parts. This treatment has been shown to allow patients with severe emphysema to breathe more easily and experience improvement in their quality of life.ii

Emphysema is a progressive disease that has affected 3.4 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.iii The disease causes a loss of elasticity in lung tissue and enlargement of the alveoli. As a result, emphysematous lobes become hyperinflated, causing shortness of breath. The results of the randomized trials of valve therapy have led to the inclusion of BLVR therapy as an important component of the clinical therapy recommendationsiv,v for the underserved patient population with severe emphysema.

For information about Olympus Spiration Valve System endobronchial valves, visit these dedicated websites:

For doctors: https://svs.olympusamerica.com/prescriptive-information

Or for patients and their families: https://svs.olympusamerica.com/patients-and-family.

About Olympus

Olympus is passionate about the solutions it creates for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries.

Olympus' Medical business uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments. For more information, visit https://medical.olympusamerica.com/.

About Imbio

Imbio is a leader in fully-automated AI image analysis for acute and chronic pulmonary and cardiothoracic conditions. Imbio's solutions transform the way patients are discovered, diagnosed and treated, enabling physician productivity and more personalized care for patients. Imbio's solutions are fully automated, regulatory cleared and available directly and through our global partners. For more information, please visit www.imbio.com.

