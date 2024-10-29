OLYMPUS PROPERTY EXPANDS TAMPA BAY PRESENCE WITH ACQUISITION OF 930 CENTRAL FLATS

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Property is pleased to announce the acquisition of 930 Central Flats, a 218-unit luxury apartment community located in the heart of Downtown St. Petersburg, FL. Completed in 2019, this six-story mid-rise community exemplifies premium urban living and represents a significant addition to Olympus Property's portfolio.

Olympus Property Acquires 930 Central Flats in St. Petersburg, FL

With a strong track record of success in the multifamily real estate sector, Olympus Property continues to expand its portfolio with the acquisition of 930 Central Flats, further building its presence in key growth markets. This acquisition marks Olympus' second in the Tampa Bay area, bringing its Florida portfolio to over 5,500 units across owned and managed properties. Established in 1992, Olympus Property has grown to own and manage approximately 34,000 units across 16 states, driven by a hands-on approach and a commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences. Leveraging its extensive experience and operational expertise, Olympus is well-positioned to ensure strong performance at 930 Central Flats, while consistently providing value to both residents and investors.

Situated in the sought-after Central Avenue entertainment corridor, 930 Central Flats offers residents a prime live-work-play environment. Its walkability and proximity to major employment centers, entertainment venues, and retail options make it a highly coveted address in the Southeastern United States.

"The acquisition of 930 Central Flats is a significant milestone in expanding Olympus Property's presence in one of Florida's most dynamic urban markets," said Chase Bennett, Chief Acquisitions Officer at Olympus Property. "The property's unmatched location and upscale amenities align seamlessly with our long-term investment approach. Its proximity to Olympus Harbour Island, another key asset in our portfolio, further strengthens our presence in the Tampa Bay area. We are excited to add 930 Central Flats to our portfolio and continue delivering the exceptional living experiences our residents have come to expect."

930 Central Flats is ideally located adjacent to the highly anticipated $6.5 billion Gas Plant District redevelopment, a transformative project expected to create 5,500 jobs and contribute $1.4 billion annually to the local economy. With easy access to major highways, including I-375, I-275, and I-175, the property offers a convenient commute to key employment centers throughout the Tampa Bay area, connecting residents to over 390,000 jobs within a 25-minute drive. Boasting a 97 Walk Score, the property offers a pedestrian-friendly lifestyle with direct access to Central Avenue's retail and entertainment options, including over 580 restaurants, bars, and shops.

About Olympus Property

Established in 1992, Olympus Property is a full-service multifamily owner and operator headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. With a portfolio valued at over $8.4 billion and representing more than 34,000 units across the U.S., Olympus Property remains focused on high-growth markets and providing exceptional living experiences. The company currently owns and manages multifamily properties in 16 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, and Kentucky. For more information about Olympus Property and its growing portfolio, please visit www.OlympusProperty.com.

