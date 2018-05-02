Olympus Property Launches Eighth Fund with Closing of Three Multifamily Assets

Olympus Steelyard, formerly Alta Steelyard, is located in the city of Chandler, a growing sub-market of Phoenix. The property is centrally located within a 5-10 minute drive of Uptown Chandler, the Price Corridor, West Chandler, and the Chandler Airpark. A number of shops, restaurants, and nightlife are walkable from the property, making the location particularly attractive to young working professionals.

Community amenities at Steelyard include an ultra luxe pool with cabanas, 24-hr fitness center featuring a spin room and yoga room, a roof top lounge, cyber cafe, and clubhouse with a 165" LED media wall and demonstration kitchen. Unit features include granite countertops and stainless steel kitchen appliances, designer 42" cabinets, designer lighting package, garden tubs, tile bathrooms, hi-tech entertainment packages, wood plank vinyl flooring, 9 to 14-foot ceilings, porcelain backsplash in kitchens, and spacious walk-in closets with built in shelving.

"Olympus Steelyard is one of the premier properties in my adopted hometown of Chandler, Arizona," joked Chandler Wonderly, Principal of Olympus Property.

The two Texas assets, Sundance Creek and Sedona Ranch are located in the fast growing Midland/Odessa metroplex where the majority of US-based oil companies continue to increase operations and employment. A few major employers include Chevron, Exxon Mobile, Pioneer, Apache, American Legion, ConocoPhillips, and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Luxury amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, outdoor kitchen and grills, resident entertainment room with billiards and gourmet kitchen, state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, conference room, gated community, tanning center, detached/attached garages and covered parking. Each of the layouts include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer cabinets and fixtures, tile backsplashes, framed mirrors, full-size washers and dryers, garden tubs, faux hardwood floors, and balconies or patios. Select units have walk-in showers, double vanities, and island kitchens.

"The Permian basin is the epicenter of the oil revolution in the US. We are proud to be a part of that dynamic growth with the top two properties in the area," said Anthony Wonderly, Principal of Olympus Property.

Olympus Property, founded in 1992, is a fully integrated real estate investment firm based in Fort Worth, Texas. Over its 26-year history, the company has become a successful and recognized name in the multi-family industry. Olympus currently owns and manages over 17,000 units across ten states including Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, New Mexico, Utah, and California.

