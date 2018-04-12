Olympus Receives Prestigious Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Digital Imaging

"We are thrilled and honored to receive Gold in the digital imaging category of the Edison Awards," said Randy Clark, Group Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Olympus America Inc. "ORBEYE represents the next generation of operative imaging across a range of surgical specialties. Winning this award is an indicator of the change we are bringing to the optical and imaging market for surgeons. On behalf of Olympus, I would like to thank everyone globally at SOMED, Olympus and Sony who have contributed to ORBEYE in making this award possible."

The precise 4K-3D digital images from the ORBEYE video microscope can enable more accurate surgery by providing high-resolution 3D imaging of the structure of tissue, blood vessels and other features. By displaying the progress of surgical procedures on a large 55-inch monitor, the new model has the potential to both reduce surgeon fatigue by eliminating the need for extensive viewing via microscope eyepieces and to include the entire surgical team in the view of the procedure. Because the use of digital technology has made the microscope unit approximately 95 percent smaller in volume than the previous model, it additionally helps free up surgical space and shortens setup times. The microscope unit was also made 50 percent lighter than the previous model to facilitate its transportation between operating rooms.

The benefits of ergonomics, improved precision and ease of positioning in the OR are the result of the following features:

High-resolution 4K -3D digital images supporting precision surgery -- The two Sony 4K ExmorRTM CMOS image sensors deliver high-sensitivity, low-noise images. The system deploys an image processing circuit designed to work across a wide color range as well as with four times the pixel count of the Full High Definition standard to provide high-resolution digital images during surgery. Because it additionally minimizes the delay associated with the large amounts of data that need to be processed by 4K -3D systems, ORBEYE provides zero image latency for smoother viewing and manipulation of the target location.

The name ORBEYE, a combination of "orb" and "eye", expresses the idea of being able to approach things from an angle or direction that was not possible using existing microscopes. It also references the product's potential for global reach. ORBEYE was developed by Sony Olympus Medical Solutions Inc., (SOMED) a joint venture between Olympus Corporation and Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc.

Edison Award nominees were judged by more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from across the nation whose votes acknowledged the Finalists' success in meeting the award's stringent criteria of quality. Winners were announced on April 11, 2018 at the Edison Awards Annual Gala in New York, NY.

About Olympus Corporation of the Americas

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optic and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Our solutions enable specialists to look inside the human body, further scientific research, ensure public safety and capture images of the world. Throughout our nearly 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA)—a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation in Tokyo, Japan—is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania and employs more than 5,000 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit www.olympusamerica.com.

Olympus…True to You. True to Society. True to LIFE.

