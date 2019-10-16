Olympus Sponsors Women in Endoscopy

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus, a global technology leader in designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures, among other core businesses, announced today its sponsorship of Women in Endoscopy (WIE), a global association facilitating professional growth and promotion in leadership of women within the field of endoscopy.

The Olympus sponsorship of WIE will allow the association to further its educational, career development and advocacy activities. Olympus will benefit from access to a vocal group that can inform the company about what will matter most to women who are interested in their future growth in the endoscopy field.

"We are excited to add Olympus to the growing number of supporters we have for our mission," said Dr. Amrita Sethi, WIE President and Founder and Associate Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center in New York and a member of the GI department's Interventional Endoscopy Service. "Women in endoscopy have much to offer the field, and with adequate career opportunities and access to mentors, their impact will be felt by their colleagues, their healthcare institutions and their patients."

While the percentage overall of active female physicians is around 30 percent, in endoscopy fields such as gastroenterology, for example, the numbers lag, with recent data showing the percentage of gastroenterologists at just 13 percent.i

"When it comes to endoscopy, women are showing true leadership in the field, and yet they are under-represented," said Kurt Heine, Group Vice President of the Medical Surgical Group at Olympus Corporation of the Americas. "We hope that a show of support from industry will make the field a more exciting place to grow a career, while also attracting new female entrants to this important medical track."

With WIE, Olympus is co-hosting a dinner and panel presentation on EUS, "Endoscopic Ultrasound: Trends, Challenges and Solutions," on Oct. 16 in New York City. For more information about future events, WIE mission and membership, please visit http://www.womeninendo.org/.

About Olympus Medical Systems Group

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Throughout our 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Our Medical Business works with health care professionals to combine our innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing with their skills to deliver diagnostic, therapeutic and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs and enhance quality of life for patients. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

i https://www.beckersasc.com/gastroenterology-and-endoscopy/male-female-active-physicians-70-statistics-by-specialty.html

SOURCE Olympus

Related Links

http://www.olympus.com

