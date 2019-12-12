Olympusat CEO Tom Mohler celebrates top accomplishments of 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2019 comes to a close, Olympusat CEO Tom Mohler offers a look at the award-winning media firm's greatest achievements of the year, highlighting advances in its ever-growing content portfolio, the creation of a new AVOD platform FreeTV.com and enhancements to the firm's SVOD platform, VEMOX.

1) Growth of Olympusat's stellar portfolio of content



"2019 has been a terrific year for Olympusat with strong growth in everything from staffing to profit, but I'd have to say it's all about the content," he said. "Through strategic acquisitions, dubbing and creating original programming, we have added thousands of hours of world-class content."

And by "world-class" he means that literally. Olympusat curates content from all over the globe -- 30 countries, including nations in Western and Eastern Europe, Asia, Latin America, Canada and Australia, as well as here in the U.S. "And the quality is every bit as good or better as what is being produced here in the U.S," Mohler added. "Quality stories and productions travel anywhere in the world. It's always about story and how that story is told. And how the story is told includes the dubbing, which why we own our dubbing studios in Mexico, so we can have the highest quality dubs."

Looking beyond the U.S. and Latin America for content gives Olympusat the opportunity to offer a much wider variety of programming options without sacrificing the strength of the productions. Olympusat is able to make this content accessible to Spanish-speaking audiences because of its critically acclaimed dubbing facilities.

2) Launch of FreeTV.com in January 2020



Olympusat's new AVOD (ad-based video-on-demand) platform of scripted programming has opened up a whole new universe of Spanish content, both in-language and dubbed, to the Hispanic community.

"FreeTV viewers can experience exclusive and premiere content of the highest quality from all over the world," Mohler said. "Never before has the Hispanic community had access to such diverse and top-notch content with no cost." All of this premium content is dubbed into Spanish or is in-language Spanish.

FreeTV can only be accessed through carrier partners in the U.S., but in Latin America it will be accessible directly to the consumer.

3) Upgrades to a more accessible VEMOX



The SVOD (subscription-based video-on-demand) sister to FreeTV.com, VEMOX, has undergone a number of technological improvements, enhancing subscribers' viewing experience--all at a more accessible price point.

Viewers can watch commercial-free by subscribing to Vemox to get thousands of hours of exclusive, premium series and movies dubbed or in-language Spanish.

