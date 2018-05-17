Olympusat's CEO, Tom Mohler, Highlights the Importance of Scripted Programming and the Future of OTT at LA Screenings Independents 2018

On Wednesday, May 16th at 8:30 a.m. PST, during a breakfast sponsored by Olympusat at LA Screenings Independents, Mr. Mohler delved into the high demand for Spanish-language scripted programming targeted at multicultural audiences. In addition, the executive offered insight into the advantages of OTT over traditional broadcast delivery, and how the TV and media industry is transitioning from linear channels to digital platforms.

"Most of the content available on OTT platforms is scripted. Whether it's an action series or a drama, it performs better that any other format and it will continue to increase in importance as OTT evolves and grows," stated Mr. Mohler. "There were over 450 English-language scripted programs produced last year, and the same demand exists for Spanish content. This is a great business opportunity; excluding telenovelas, which are rapidly losing popularity, there were only about 35 scripted shows produced in Spanish in all of the Americas last year."

This year, LA Screenings Independents will feature a special content screening in which Olympusat will showcase its latest original productions including the realistic fiction series Hacienda del Rey, the romantic comedy Monserrate, Como el Cerro starring Angélica Blandón, and the powerful drama Sofía starring Paola Rey. The content screening will take place on Friday, May 18th at 2 p.m. PST at the Ballroom of InterContinental Los Angeles Century City hotel.

LA Screenings Independents 2018 is produced in association with NATPE.

