Olympusat's CEO, Tom Mohler, to Deliver Keynote Presentation on Scripted Content in the Hispanic TV marketplace at LA Screenings Independents 2018

On Wednesday, May 16th at 8:30 a.m. PST, during a breakfast presented by Olympusat at LA Screenings Independents, Mr. Mohler will offer insight into the high demand for top-quality scripted content targeted at multicultural audiences, and how the current need for national and international series is outlining the TV marketplace in the region. In addition, the executive will share Olympusat's efforts to produce and distribute more multicultural content that appeals to the Hispanic community in the United States and Latin America.

"The industry is transitioning; It's important for content creators and distributors to evaluate the market, understand the target audience and plan accordingly," said Mr. Mohler. "I believe this is a great opportunity for everyone within the TV and media space, from filmmakers to producers and distributors. This is the time to invest in multicultural content. OTT platforms and traditional TV networks are continuously competing to acquire and produce more high-value programming designed to attract Spanish-speaking audiences."

LA Screenings Independents will also feature a special content screening in which Olympusat will showcase its latest original productions including the realistic fiction series Hacienda del Rey, the romantic comedy Monserrate, Como el Cerro starring Angélica Blandón, and the powerful drama Sofía starring Paola Rey. The content screening will take place on Friday, May 18th at 2 p.m. PST at the Ballroom of InterContinental Los Angeles Century City hotel.

LA Screenings Independents 2018 is produced in association with NATPE.

