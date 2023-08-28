Olyns partners with Screenverse to Sell its Digital Out-of-Home Network on Programmatic Platforms

The collaboration allows Olyns to increase programmatic sales and attract high-value advertisers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- August 28, 2023 – Olyns , an innovative AI-powered recycling solution and retail media network, today announced its partnership with Screenverse, Inc., a leading ad management company that specializes in maximizing revenue for digital screen owners. This partnership will enable media buyers to easily find and purchase ads on the Olyns media network in highly trafficked DMA's including the Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

Olyns' recycling RVM Cubes function as a retail media network, providing advertisers with 55-inch HD video displays and consumers with convenient container recycling. Through the Olyns network, brands get to engage effectively with their customers at the entrance of popular retailers, and the opportunity to align with a sustainable media platform that is meaningfully contributing to circularity in the plastics economy. The Olyns mission is to put recycling Cubes in places people go every day - grocery stores, drugstores, shopping malls, and gas stations - and to leverage location, design, cash rewards and game theory to encourage repeat visits and transform recycling into just another part of people's daily routines.

"By advertising on the Olyns network, our clients are able to align their brands with sustainability in a highly visible way," said David Weinfeld, CEO of Screenverse. "We are thrilled to partner with an innovative company that meaningfully engages customers at the prized front entrance of retailers while making recycling more accessible, convenient, and practical nationwide."

Olyns' advertising-driven business model delivers value to site partners, brands, and people. Retail partners gain foot traffic, a share of revenue from ad sales, and a turnkey recycling solution; advertisers engage consumers in-store, enhance their sustainability credentials, and build customer loyalty; and customers gain access to convenient recycling, bottle deposit redemptions (in "bottle bill" states), and valuable rewards.

"We're on a mission to change people's perceptions of recycling," said Phillip Stanger, Co-Founder and CEO of Olyns. "Our partnership with Screenverse continues our momentum as we build a 21st century recycling network to change consumer recycling habits and enhance the commercial interests and sustainability profile of our brand and location partners."

Through partnering with Screenverse, the Olyns inventory will be available on media platforms such as Vistar, Place Exchange, Hivestack, and Broadsign Reach. Programmatic sales will occur through Open Direct, Open Exchange, and Private Marketplaces.

About Olyns

Olyns innovates at the nexus of retail media and recycling. Its pioneering ecosystem includes an AI-powered consumer recycling RVM (The Cube) that houses a 55" digital media display for advertising. Located at the store entrance of highly foot-trafficked retailers in top DMAs, the Olyns Cube provides convenient self-serve recycling while enabling brands to forge a deep connection with their target audiences. Olyns' unique business model, which funds recycling through advertising, delivers value to retailers, brands, and consumers. By innovating the scaleable collection of recycled material, Olyns reduces plastic pollution and increases the supply of food-grade recycled PET. Olyns is on a mission to inspire people to recycle, stop the depletion of the earth's resources, and accelerate the shift to a circular plastics economy. For more information, visit www.olyns.com .

About Screenverse Inc.

Screenverse Inc. is one of the largest digital screen networks in the real world, offering a full range of monetization and ad management services. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Screenverse operates media sales, advertising operations, and technical expertise to own the end-to-end monetization of digital screens in the physical world. For more information, visit www.screenverse.com.

