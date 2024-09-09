OM Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Outset Medical, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Outset Medical, Inc. ("Outset Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OM).

Class Period: August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 28, 2024

Investors suffering losses on their Outset Medical investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 215-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Tablo products were marketed for continuous renal replacement therapy, which is not one of the indications approved by the FDA; (2) that, as a result, Outset Medical was reasonably likely to submit an additional 510(k) application for the Tablo products; (3) that there was a substantial risk that the Company would cease sales of the Tablo products pending FDA approval of additional indications; (4) that Outset Medical lacked the sales team and process to execute on the ramp of Tablo sales; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's revenue growth would be adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

