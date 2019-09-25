OM Surgical Solutions Acquires Docs Dial LLC

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OM Surgical Solutions today announced the acquisition of Docs Dial LLC, a medical marketing service that helps doctors communicate with patients via digital content.

OM's goal is to expand its portfolio of doctor support resources, starting with the Docs Dial video and webinar libraries. The libraries sit under a lightweight web platform that enables doctors to customize content for their specific practice and protocols.

"There is this statistic that 96-percent of patient complaints are around customer service, not even clinical care," said OM Surgical Solutions President Shomit James. "That's a shocking fact, when you think about it. People don't question doctors. They question how they are treated in the office."

"With Docs Dial tools, we can help doctors communicate with patients thoroughly and delicately with digital content," said James.

Docs Dial content tools are designed to educate patients about medical procedures, before and after the event. This helps doctors improve their relationship with patients.

OM is a boutique West Coast Medical device distributor, specializing in Orthopedic and Neuro Spine, Spinal Oncology and Neuro Oncology technologies, as well as therapies with relationships at premier hospitals including Stanford, UC Davis, UCSF, Valley Medical, City of Hope, Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, and more.

Docs Dial developed a custom webinar and video builder designed for medical professionals to enable building custom patient education content for doctors to distribute before and after procedures.

"It's a great outcome," said Justin Petersen, a co-founder at Docs Dial LLC. "OM has the experience and heart to bring these services to doctors throughout the West Coast and beyond. The unique thing about this platform is that we figured out how to customize engaging content for many doctors at one time, versus traditional methods of full production required to develop personalized content. This should breed opportunities with larger device companies to extend helpful educational content for a fraction of the cost."

Media Contact

OM Surgical Solutions

Meghna Negi

Email: meghna@omsurgicalsolutions.com

Cell: 408.821.5096

SOURCE OM Surgical Solutions

Related Links

http://omsurgicalsolutions.com

