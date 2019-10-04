OM1 Announces Dr. Gary Curhan as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Curhan is a practicing nephrologist in Boston, Professor of Medicine (Part-time) at Harvard Medical School, and Professor of Epidemiology (Part-time) at Harvard School of Public Health. Dr. Curhan has published widely on the epidemiology of many medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, hypertension, kidney stones, gout, hearing loss and others. His research in several large cohort studies, including the Nurses' Health Studies and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study, focuses on the prevention of common diseases by investigating scientifically and clinically important questions and exploring the role of modifiable factors and has been supported continuously for over 25 years by the National Institutes of Health.

Previously, Dr. Curhan was the Editor-in-Chief of the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, a leading nephrology journal. He has also served on many national and international advisory committees, including the National Institutes of Health.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Curhan as our Chief Medical Officer," said Dr. Richard Gliklich, founder and CEO, OM1. "His unique qualifications and experience as a medical doctor and an epidemiologist will help deepen our therapeutic expertise in key areas and enhance our efforts in delivering innovative products that better measure, predict and improve patient outcomes."

"As a practicing physician and active researcher, I was drawn to OM1's vision of using deep clinical data and real-world evidence for improving outcomes and delivering more precise care" said Dr. Gary Curhan. "I'm excited for this next chapter in my career and the possibilities for transforming the future of healthcare."

OM1

OM1 is a health outcomes and technology company leveraging big clinical data and AI to better understand, compare, and predict patient outcomes. OM1's real world evidence platform, clinical registries and AI technologies enable clients to accelerate research, measure and benchmark health outcomes and to personalize patient care.

