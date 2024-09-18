OM1 Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 North American New Product Innovation Award for Transforming Real-world Evidence Analytics Solutions Industry with Its Pioneering AI-powered Platforms

OM1's innovative solutions, such as Orion, Lyra, and Polaris, are revolutionizing patient journey analysis and clinical research through deep AI integration and highly personalized insights.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the real-world evidence analytics (RWE) solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes OM1 with the 2024 North American New Product Innovation Award. OM1 is a leading technology company with expertise in personalized medicine, evidence generation, and RWE research. The company leverages its next-generation AI platforms and research-grade longitudinal data to enable pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and researchers to gain deeper insights into patient outcomes, disease progression, and treatment efficacy.

OM1's innovative approach integrates multiple data sources into a cohesive, actionable dataset that enhances clinical decision-making and research effectiveness. The company's solutions, such as OM1 Orion, OM1 Lyra, and OM1 Polaris, offer precise patient journey analysis, personalized real-time insights, and optimized clinical trial recruitment. By utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), these cutting-edge platforms process extensive clinical data that enables healthcare professionals to uncover hidden patterns, predict patient responses, and tailor treatment strategies to individual patient demands.

Moreover, OM1's dedication to quality and compliance ensures that its data solutions meet the industry's most stringent standards. The company's focus on cost-effectiveness and traceability allows healthcare organizations to confidently rely on its platforms to boost research and clinical operations while adhering to regulatory requirements.

"OM1 ensures its data is fit for purpose by focusing on several key factors. This approach empowers clinicians with a sufficient representative population sample to understand and mitigate biases. The company also considers cost-effectiveness and compliance with the US FDA regulatory requirements, including traceability and auditability," said Supriya Lal Kundu, healthcare industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Through its strategic partnerships, OM1 has successfully expanded its reach and influence in the healthcare sector. By working with first-class pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and research institutions, the company facilitates the development and implementation of breakthrough healthcare solutions tailored to each partner's specific needs.

Additionally, OM1's ability to integrate diverse datasets, such as electronic medical records (EMRs), pharmacy records, and patient-reported outcomes, allows its partners to conduct more accurate and comprehensive research. This focus on key partnerships and innovation positions OM1 as a trusted partner and a key player in the RWE solutions industry.

"OM1 dedicates resources to revolutionizing healthcare management and delivery, seeking partners who share its passion for innovation. The company's secure, [HIPAA]-compliant collaboration with data partners driving groundbreaking research and precision healthcare, offering tangible returns on investment," noted Samantha Fisher, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

OM1 is pioneering cutting-edge healthcare innovation through its insights-driven technology and data. It specializes in personalized medicine, evidence generation, and real-world evidence (RWE) research powered by next-generation AI platforms, regulatory-grade deep longitudinal data, and globally recognized thought leadership. OM1 is led by a diverse group of scientists, engineers, researchers, and clinicians with over 30 years of experience in RWD/RWE. They have written the handbook on building clinical registries and developing the outcomes measure framework. OM1's unprecedented innovation takes RWE from bench to practice, delivering unparalleled personalized impact on the outcomes of patients and the advancement of research.

