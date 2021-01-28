OM1 Heart Failure Registry Reaches More than 140,000 Patients Prospectively Followed with Deep Clinical Data

Heart Failure (HF) is considered a growing healthcare epidemic and is associated with significant mortality, morbidity and resource utilization. In the United States, HF is estimated to cost more than $11 billion annually with 6.2 million Americans suffering from it. Contributing risk factors include diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, all of which are on the rise and further exacerbate poor quality of life and prognosis.

Label expansion of sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and other novel agents are driving the growth of HF market, which is expected to reach $22.1 billion in 2028 across the eight major markets. Despite the progress being made in treatments, there is still a large unmet need in the treatment of HF with preserved and mid-range ejection fraction as well those with co-morbidities, such as chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The OM1 Heart Failure Registry is a continually updating database of more than 140,000 patients prospectively followed that enables faster access to longitudinal, research-grade data. The registry is geographically and demographically representative and includes deep clinical data, such as left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) measures, NYHA functional status, lab results, and medication data. The registry can be used to address research questions such as:

Changes in patient management and clinical outcomes, by LVEF and NYHA status

New approaches to managing HF patients with and without key comorbidities (e.g. T2DM and CKD)

Influence of age and race on HF outcomes in a broad, representative U.S. population

Additionally, researchers can tap into data from another 4 million HF patients in the OM1 Real-World Data Cloud™, which can be used for modelling, analytics, and other research purposes.

"With several drug classes for providers to choose from and varied definitions of patient phenotypic groups, it's not always clear which treatment is right for which patient," said Dr. Gary Curhan, Chief Medical Officer of OM1. "Add co-morbidities, such as CKD into the mix, and many questions remain on how to best treat a growing population of high-risk patients. Our data, models, and other advanced techniques are aimed at delivering greater availability and depth of data to researchers, manufacturers, payers and other stakeholders to answer these pressing questions and to deliver more precise care."

For more information, visit www.om1.com.

Contact

Renee Hurley

Head of Marketing, OM1

617-620-9571

[email protected]

About OM1

With specialization in chronic conditions, OM1 is a health outcomes, data, and technology company using big clinical data and AI to better understand, compare, and predict patient outcomes. Leveraging our clinical data networks, OM1 delivers access to deep clinical Real-World Data (RWD) that is high quality, current, relevant, and accessible. OM1 also specializes in connecting and normalizing networks of data to build automated, custom cohorts and registries in other conditions, such as oncology and rare diseases. Learn more at OM1.com.

SOURCE OM1

Related Links

http://www.om1.com

