OM1 Launches Multiple Sclerosis Registry with More than 20,000 Patients Prospectively Followed with Deep Clinical Data

MS is an auto-immune, inflammatory disease that attacks the central nervous system (CNS) and causes a variety of neurological symptoms, such as muscle weakness, spasticity, fatigue, numbness, vision problems, dizziness, bowel and bladder dysfunction, depression and more. Nearly 1 million Americans suffer from MS. With no cure, delay in diagnosis and treatment can result in permanent disability. Existing medications aim to modify the disease course, treat relapses, and manage symptoms.

The OM1 MS registry is a continually updating database of more than 20,000 patients prospectively followed with deep clinical, laboratory and other data, such as longitudinal outcomes, Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) scores, relapses, subtypes, and treatment response. Additionally, researchers can tap into data from another 460,000 MS patients in the OM1 Real-World Data Cloud™, which can be used for modelling, analytics, and other research purposes.

"The high availability and depth of the registry data enables healthcare stakeholders to answer important questions around natural history, disease progression, treatment response and outcomes," said Dr. Richard Gliklich, CEO of OM1. "Early diagnosis and effective treatment are the best way to reduce the damaging effects and to improve an MS patient's quality of life."

With a focus on chronic conditions, OM1 is a real-world data, outcomes and technology company leveraging big clinical data and AI to better understand, compare, and predict patient outcomes. OM1's real-world evidence platform, clinical registries and AI technologies enable clients to accelerate research, measure and benchmark health outcomes and to personalize patient care. Learn more at www.om1.com.

