OM1 Rheumatoid Arthritis Registry Reaches More Than 100,000 Patients Prospectively Followed with Deep Clinical Data

RA is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects more than 1.5 million Americans and an estimated 1% of the world population. RA most commonly causes inflammation and pain in the joints of the hands, feet, wrists, elbows, knees and ankles but can also affect body systems, such as the cardiovascular or respiratory system. Optimizing disease-modifying therapies and successfully controlling disease activity are the best ways to improve patients' quality of life.

The OM1 RA registry is a continually updating linked database of more than 100,000 patients prospectively followed with deep clinical, claims, patient reported, laboratory and other data, such as measures of disease activity and treatment response. The registry provides unique insights into patient journeys, comparative effectiveness, provider behavior and competitive intelligence that is not possible with existing smaller and less complete registries and datasets.

"The high availability and clinical depth of the registry data enables different healthcare stakeholders to rapidly and cost-effectively answer important questions around natural history, disease progression, and treatment outcomes," said Dr. Richard Gliklich, CEO of OM1. "Additionally, our ability to tap into data from almost another 1 million RA patients in the OM1 Intelligent Data Cloud, allows us to apply models and other advanced techniques aimed at bringing the right treatment to the right patient more quickly."

The registry data is available for licensing and through OM1's advanced data visualization and analytics tools. For more information, visit www.om1.com.

OM1 is a leading health outcomes and technology company leveraging big clinical data and AI to better understand, compare, and predict patient outcomes. OM1's real world evidence platform, clinical registries and AI technologies enable clients to accelerate research, measure and benchmark health outcomes and to personalize patient care.

