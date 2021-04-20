OM1 Rheumatoid Arthritis Registry Reaches More Than 200,000 Patients Prospectively Followed With Deep Clinical Data

Many chronic autoimmune diseases, including RA and JIA, have no cure and can be debilitating as the disease attacks healthy cells and tissues. Getting the right treatments to the right patients as quickly as possible helps reduce permanent damage and improves long-term patient outcomes.

With a mean follow-up of 6 years, the OM1 RA (200,000+ patients) and JIA (5,000+ patients) registries enable the continuous follow-up of key information for accelerating medical research, evaluating comparative outcomes and personalizing medicine, including clinical, laboratory and other data, such as measures of steroid dosing, treatment response and patient reported outcomes. Additionally, researchers can tap into data from another 1.6 million RA patients and 58,000 JIA patients in the OM1 Real-World Data Cloud™, which can be used for modelling, analytics, and other research purposes.

"The high availability and depth of the registry data enables researchers and other stakeholders to answer important questions around natural history, disease progression, and treatment outcomes," said Dr. Richard Gliklich, CEO of OM1. "Our data, models, and other advanced techniques are aimed at bringing the right treatment to the right patient more quickly."

With a focus on chronic conditions, OM1 is a real-world data, outcomes and technology company leveraging big clinical data and AI to better understand, compare, and predict patient outcomes. OM1's real-world evidence platform, clinical registries and AI technologies enable clients to accelerate research, measure and benchmark health outcomes and to personalize patient care. Learn more at www.om1.com.

