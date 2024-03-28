Omada and EVOTEK Form Strategic Partnership to Provide Identity Governance for Complex Identity Workflows

Advisory consulting firm helps to expand Omada's presence in the U.S. market

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with EVOTEK, an advisory consulting firm. This partnership will help joint customers who need a solution that not only helps with compliance, but that can also fuel efficiency gains by replacing manual processes and secure and mitigate identity-based attacks.

Based in California, EVOTEK provides technology solutions, advisory services and strategic sourcing with a focus on enabling digital business. By working in cooperation with the business and IT, the company facilitates alignment, reduces dependence on functional silos and concentrates on customers' business objectives.

The EVOTEK- Omada partnership will help bring the power of IGA, coupled with market-leading services, to enterprises that need to tackle growing, complex identity workflows and those looking to replace their existing, legacy IGA with a modern solution. It will also aid enterprises looking for executive advisory services with deep identity governance expertise.

Cesar Enciso, chief executive officer, EVOTEK, said: "We provide a cohesive approach to digital initiatives while driving business impact. Part of this approach is recommending and selling solutions that help clients achieve their security goals. This partnership with Omada is a perfect fit, as their leading IGA solution helps organizations manage the complexities of modern work life, including remote work and multiple digital identities. We're proud to add Omada to the arsenal of tools that we offer clients."

Michael Garrett, chief executive officer, Omada, said: "Omada remains committed to helping customers improve operational efficiency and agility through identity. This partnership with EVOTEK is already bearing fruit; we've experienced success and great collaboration. We see this partnership as key part of how we will grow our market share in the U.S. as we jointly offer the IGA that modern enterprises need."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of secure digital business focused on innovation. With an integrated set of technical domains, including Platforms, Security, and Networks, EVOTEK provides a cohesive approach to digital initiatives while driving business impact. In addition to architecture and engineering, EVOTEK offers advisory services and strategic sourcing to help bridge the gap between IT and business, reducing functional silos and facilitating alignment. EVOTEK was named Inc. Magazine's "Best Places to Work" in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2023. In addition, for seven consecutive years, EVOTEK was listed in The San Diego Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" and recognized in CRN's "Solution Provider 500" list, CRN's "Next-Generation 250" list, CRN's "Triple Crown" and highlighted as CRN's "Top 150 Growth Companies".

