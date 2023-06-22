Omada Appoints New Chairman and Makes Key Leadership Additions

News provided by

Omada

22 Jun, 2023, 08:03 ET

New appointments to help drive the expansion of Omada Identity Cloud building on successful YoY growth and identities under management performance

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a leading provider of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced the appointment of Martin Blackburn as the company's new chairman of the board. In addition, the company bolstered its leadership with the appointment of Matthew John Bannister, vice president of sales in Northern Europe; Mark Craddock, vice president of revenue operations; and Stephen Lowing, vice president of marketing. These strategic appointments are aimed at propelling Omada's expansion and growth, further building upon the company's impressive year-over-year (YoY) growth.

Continue Reading
Martin Blackburn
Martin Blackburn

As chairman, Blackburn brings 35 years of leadership experience with some of the largest technology firms in the world, focusing on both technology and services. He has worked across Europe, Asia, the USA, and the Middle East and chairs several adjacent technology and services businesses. Throughout his career, he has led organizations to achieve significant performance with a focus on customer success, execution and innovation.

Martin Blackburn, chairman of the board, Omada, said: "Joining the Omada board as the new chairman is an opportunity to be a part of an organization that is at the forefront of identity solutions. I look forward to working closely with the talented leadership team to drive innovation, capitalize on market opportunities and continue Omada's exceptional growth trajectory."

As vice presidents, Bannister, Craddock and Lowing each bring unique skill sets and extensive industry knowledge, which will be instrumental in shaping Omada's future. Their collective expertise spans over 30 years of senior leadership, growing revenues across several global companies which will enable Omada to seize opportunities, penetrate new markets and strengthen its position as a market leader in identity governance solutions.

Omada's commitment to excellence is further underscored by its exceptional financial performance. In the last year, the company achieved:

  • 45% year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) highlights the strong market demand for Omada's market-disrupting identity governance solution.
  • 117% net retention rate, reflecting the company's ability to consistently meet and exceed customer expectations.
  • An increase of over 500% in the number of identities under management in the Omada Identity Cloud service. This growth is a testament to the trust that organizations across various industries have placed in Omada's comprehensive and scalable identity management solution.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Omada's impressive growth is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and exceeding customer expectations. With Martin's appointment to lead the Omada board and three solid additions to our leadership in place, we are poised for even greater success as we continue to innovate, expand into new markets and empower organizations worldwide with modern identity governance solutions."

About Omada
Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. 

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com 

SOURCE Omada

Also from this source

Flughafen Zürich AG moves from Omada's on-prem solution to Omada Identity Cloud

Omada Named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Access Governance Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.