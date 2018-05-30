Omada Health Achieves Full CDC Recognition

"Today's accomplishment is the culmination of work with the team at CDC that began back in 2011," said Omada Co-Founder and CEO Sean Duffy. "Full recognition is a validation of our proprietary curriculum, our ability to engage and retain participants, and above all, the outcomes we achieve with individuals at risk for type 2 diabetes. As we continue to build integrated partnerships with health plans and employers, customers can be sure that their members are receiving a scalable, adaptable, best-in-class DPP solution."

In order to achieve full CDC recognition, DPP providers must meet rigorous standards. These include approval of an organization's curriculum, a minimum percentage of participants entering the program with a qualifying blood test, a minimum level of participant engagement, and the achievement of average participant weight loss in accordance with CDC standards. Omada's ascension to full recognition comes after the company became one of the first virtual DPP providers to gain pending recognition in 2015, and achieved preliminary recognition earlier this year.

Omada works to educate regulators and policymakers on the delivery, efficacy, and program integrity of digital health programs. The company has published ten peer-reviewed studies, and launched the largest-ever randomized controlled trial of digital diabetes prevention. Omada has also achieved HITRUST certification, and completed a SOC 2 Audit in validation of the company's privacy and security practices. Omada continues to operate as a HIPAA-covered entity in delivering its intensive behavioral counseling program to participants.

Omada is a digital intensive behavioral counseling program focused on reducing costly chronic disease in employer and health plan populations. The company offers a scalable, adaptable intervention for at-risk employees or members, is the largest CDC-recognized provider of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, and has enrolled more than 150,000 participants. Omada has deep integration experience with leading health plans, outcomes-based pricing, and ten peer-reviewed studies demonstrating the company's ability to deliver lasting, clinically-meaningful results. To learn more, visit www.omadahealth.com.

