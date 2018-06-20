Omada Health Adds New Programs for Type 2 Diabetes and Hypertension Self-Management

"Since the early days of the company, we've developed Omada to be an adaptable program that delivers meaningful health outcomes for participants, and return on investment for customers," said Omada Health CEO Sean Duffy. "Today's announcement is the next step in that journey. Clients, partners, and participants want a holistic digital healthcare provider built on clinical evidence, best-in-class user experience, and validated results. As we deliver new programs and features, Omada will continue to help our customers manage the health of their populations, as well as their healthcare spending."

In addition to the new condition management programs, Omada is leveraging industry-leading data science and expert coaching to support participants in new ways - adding features for medication adherence and integrating remote monitoring for glucose and blood pressure. The company will continue to contract as a digital healthcare provider, filing medical claims with billing tied to participation and outcomes. The Omada program will adapt to each participant based on his or her:

Demographic profile;

Clinical profile, including comorbidities and multiple conditions;

Self-identified personal barriers to success;

Individual actions once enrolled in the program; and

Use of connected glucometer and blood pressure cuff

"Omada delivers evidence-based behavior change by combining digitally-enabled coaching and clinical fidelity with sophisticated data science," said Omada VP of Medical Affairs Carolyn Bradner Jasik, MD, "We will now bring that expertise to the challenging areas of medication adherence and remote monitoring through an extensible, flexible platform that treats the whole person -- not just a single piece of their diagnosis."

A recent industry report by Willis Towers Watson illustrated the employer need, as 76 percent surveyed planned to invest in specific clinical solutions to diabetes to improve member health and reduce costs in 2019. The same survey reported 84 percent of companies will seek to identify and manage population chronic conditions across their workforce. Recent estimates place the total cost of diabetes at $327 billion annually, and high blood pressure at $131 billion per year.

About Omada Health

Omada is a digital intensive behavioral counseling program focused on reducing costly chronic disease in employer and health plan populations. The company offers a scalable, adaptable intervention for employees or members at risk for, or with, obesity-related chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes and hypertension. Omada is the largest CDC-recognized provider of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, with deep integration experience with leading health plans, outcomes-based pricing, and ten peer-reviewed studies demonstrating the company's ability to deliver lasting, clinically-meaningful results. To learn more, visit www.omadahealth.com .

