Omada Health Selected for Express Scripts Industry-First Digital Health Formulary

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada Health today announced that its digital care programs for Diabetes Prevention, Type 2 Diabetes, and Hypertension will be included on the Express Scripts Digital Health Formulary beginning in early 2020.

Omada's programs will be available to Express Scripts clients – including employers and group health plans – that implement the formulary as part of their pharmacy benefit.

All three Omada programs deliver a personalized, human-led care experience for individuals at risk for or living with chronic conditions. Express Scripts selected Omada through a four-stage process that tested products on clinical efficacy; user experience; security and privacy compliance; and affordability. The goal of the formulary is to make it easier for plans to increase access, choice, and value for patients by implementing digital health benefits.

Participants entering the Omada program through the Express Scripts Digital Health Formulary will receive access to Omada's dynamic, personalized curriculum based on comorbidities; connected devices; ongoing peer support; and data-empowered human coaches who stay with them throughout their enrollment in the Omada program to provide guidance and support. Dr. Craig Sammitt, the CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota, recently described Omada's program for Type 2 Diabetes as "unlike anything else offered in healthcare today."

"More than five years ago, Omada pioneered the category of digital therapeutics, and we have since evolved into a true digital care company delivering an unrivaled experience for our participants, and unparalleled value for our partners," said Omada co-founder and CEO Sean Duffy. "Our inclusion on Express Scripts Digital Health Formulary will provide the potential for tens of millions of individuals across the country to access Omada's full suite of chronic disease programs."

"The next era of healthcare will be defined by digital care that empowers patients while delivering both clinical and financial outcomes," added Omada Chief Commercial Officer Wei-Li Shao. "The launch of Express Scripts' Digital Health Formulary will provide a new channel where employers will discover first hand which solutions deliver the best results for their populations. It's a space in which we are excited not only to compete, but to demonstrate our value for our participants, and for our partners."

About Omada Health

Omada is a digital care program that empowers people to achieve their health goals through sustainable lifestyle change. Working primarily through health plans, employers, and integrated health systems, the company delivers personalized interventions for individuals at risk for, or dealing with, type 2 diabetes and hypertension, as well as anxiety and depression. Combining data-powered human coaching, peer support, connected devices, proprietary technology platform, and curriculum tailored to an individual's specific conditions and circumstances, Omada has enrolled more than 250,000 participants to date. Omada partners include Cigna, Kaiser Permanente, Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota, and other leading health plans. For additional information, please visit www.omadahealth.com .

