Omada Identity Partners with Trace3 to Deliver Modern Identity Governance and AI-Powered Identity Analytics to Enterprise Customers

Partnership enables better, faster IGA, empowering customers to remain compliant and ahead of security risks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today a partnership with Trace3, the market-leading technology consultancy and services firm, to deliver modern IGA solutions to enterprise customers. Through an introduction and deployment accelerator program that leverages best practices, customers will be set up for success with a platform to grow and extend identity governance across their identity fabric.

With the mass proliferation of digital identities today, organizations are looking for ways to conduct IGA better and faster – and they want AI-based solutions to enable more informed decisions. Omada Identity provides Trace3 customers with not just a modern IGA solution to replace, for example, a legacy IGA or IAM solution but one backed by AI and ML with its Identity Analytics platform.

Omada Identity Cloud is built on a modern, cloud-native microservice architecture. Identity Analytics is a continuation of the work on this architecture, building on Omada's mission to transform the IGA process and give organizations the tools they need to remain compliant and ahead of security risks. The Omada solution helps to build on Trace3's approach to help customers add agility to their business, transform to gain a competitive advantage, and optimize IT efficiency.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "With AI adoption still in its early phase, organizations are grappling with how to best derive business value from it. Omada strives to deliver best-in-class approaches, and one way to do that is to partner with a market-leading tech consultancy and services firm, which enables us to better drive our mission. Through this partnership, customers get Trace3's guidance that enables them to solve identity governance challenges – security, compliance and efficiency – using our modern SaaS technology backed by the latest AI and ML analytics and workflows."

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

