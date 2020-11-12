Omada Introduces the Omada Identity Cloud Accelerator

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) software and services, has released its Omada Identity Cloud Accelerator to help companies implement modern IGA in just 12 weeks. Following closely on the heels of the introduction of the next generation of Omada Identity Cloud, Omada Accelerator makes implementation faster so customers get value more quickly.

Time to value has notoriously been the barrier for entry to IGA upgrades and implementations, yet businesses need to migrate from legacy solutions due to their inability to scale, cost of ownership and to meet new security and business requirements. Implementations and migrations are typically slowed by multiple complex steps and customizations.

Omada Accelerator standardizes implementation and adoption with a best-practice framework for solution design and deployment that reduces customer risk. Omada has a proven record of successful IGA implementations in 12 weeks.

With Omada Accelerator you get:

Full Omada Identity Cloud implementation through three service tenants: integration, staging and production

A full connection to Authoritative Systems and Microsoft Active Directory

Complete integration of one critical business system

Governance and self-service capabilities

A basic role model with birthrights, assignment policies based on identity attributes and introduction to organizational roles

Training for self-sufficiency

A strategic customer-specific road map for further requirements

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "With Omada Accelerator we are helping companies that are looking for a way to improve operational efficiency and agility with identity. Our accelerator empowers organizations with automatic provisioning and delivers substantial value in only three months. That's the kind of efficiency and effectiveness organizations are looking for today."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omada.net

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

Nadel Phelan Inc.

831-440-2414

[email protected]

SOURCE Omada

Related Links

https://www.omada.net

