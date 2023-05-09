Omada Named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Access Governance Report

Report shows Omada Identity Cloud as a Technology Leader in Product/Innovation matrix with AI recommendations and policy automation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today that the company has been named an overall leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Access Governance Report. The report, which evaluates 25 different IGA vendors and access governance products, recognized Omada's leadership in product and innovation.

Omada received high marks for its on-premises Omada Identity solution and Omada Identity Cloud solution – a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution – with praise for its modern user interface that enables more self-service. As KuppingerCole analyst Nitish Deshpande notes, Omada Identity Cloud "enables SaaS customers to fully manage the back end of the solution including performing upgrades, creating, and editing environments, and more, without requiring assistance from Omada support."

In addition to the Omada Identity UI, Deshpande points out that the self-service "uses AI for recommending access-request based on peers via a thorough analysis," and "policies are in place for assignment using automation."

The report also calls out Omada for strengths including:

Self-service for access requests and delegation of access from tablets and mobile phones as well as desktops

Accelerator package that allows customers to be operational within 12 weeks

Broad set of configurable connectors for SaaS and on-premises, and support for a connector community for peers to share, generate and install connectivity packages

Improved authenticator options for user self-service and admin access with support for passwordless authentication

Advanced analytics reporting

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "With today's complex IT landscape and increased cybersecurity risk, it's more important than ever that organizations have a strong identity governance strategy. We believe this recognition by KuppingerCole underscores our continuous efforts to help organizations reduce the complexity of governing their identities, meeting compliance and minimizing risk. This report highlights our investments in AI and automation to drive policy recommendations and auto-creation/updates, as well as Omada support for out-of-the-box reporting."

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

