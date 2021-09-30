Omada Named "Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year" in 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada , a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced that it's been named the winner of the "Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year" award in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. This program is conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Omada delivers a unique SaaS solution for modern IGA that meets the ever-changing needs of today's businesses worldwide. The Omada Identity Cloud solution provides essential identity governance functionality for secure, compliant and efficient administration of all employee, partner, customer and contractor access across systems and applications – regardless of where the user is based and how the respective systems and applications are deployed.

Maintaining control of all identity types at all times and having a historical overview of each identity's access to systems and applications is key to restricting unwanted access, meeting audit and compliance mandates and maintaining business productivity. Omada gives customers the same identity governance capabilities on-premises and in the cloud, with a comprehensive solution that also provides a clear and consistent path for organizations moving from on-premises to hybrid to multi-cloud solutions.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough, said: "2021 has been a year of significant cybersecurity innovation driven by the rapid and large-scale shift to remote work, forcing companies to look to replace legacy identity and access management solutions as part of their overall cybersecurity strategy. Adaptation and mitigation to the new world mandates that people's skills and habits, business processes, controls and technologies also adapt. Omada is providing a 'breakthrough' solution for this new world, pioneering end-to-end identity access management. Congratulations to the entire Omada team on being our pick for 'Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year.'"

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "An identity and access governance solution is an important element in securing and enabling organizations. With remote work, more than ever it is true that 'Identity is the best line of defense' for corporate data. Omada delivers on this need, offering a flexible and future-proof choice that provides scalable and configurable identity and access management to companies looking to spearhead their digital transformation. Being recognized in this way by CyberSecurity Breakthrough shows that Omada is providing the leading solution to this growing challenge - through end-to-end identity and access management for secure, compliant and efficient administration."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

[email protected]

SOURCE Omada A/S