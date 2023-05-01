Omada Partners with CyberSolve to Expand U.S. Enterprise IGA Market Reach

Partnership will bring benefits of SaaS-based identity governance to more organizations

COPENHAGEN, Denmark , May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced a partnership with CyberSolve, a dedicated Identity & Access Management (IAM) and cybersecurity services organization. The partners will work closely in the U.S. market to deliver best-in-class IGA.

Through the partnership, Omada will be able to leverage CyberSolve's technical expertise and network when selling and deploying its solution. This will enable more large enterprises to benefit from identity governance, especially those that have complex IT infrastructure and need full-featured IGA in a SaaS format.

By automating the provisioning, deprovisioning and access management of all users and groups throughout the company, whether on-premises applications or identity directories like Microsoft Azure AD, Omada makes identity lifecycle management simpler for its customers. Together, Omada and CyberSolve will also help organizations gain faster time-to-value with their IGA implementations, using best-practice frameworks for solution design and deployment.

Todd Rossin, CEO and chief strategist, CyberSolve, said: "Today's enterprises need a holistic IGA solution that provides appropriate access but doesn't impede workflow or take a year to set up. Omada's rapid implementation model gives it a distinct advantage over other solutions. It's a valuable addition to our portfolio of offerings that will serve our clients well."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "We now have one more partner in the U.S. that can help us expand our market reach. And CyberSolve is not just any partner; they solve complex Identity & Access Management (IAM) challenges for clients across all vectors in cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments. Those clients can now choose our enterprise-class, cloud-based IGA solution, which helps create greater efficiency and lowers risk."

Join Omada and CyberSolve at the Dallas Cyber Security Summit on Tuesday, May 2 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel Lonestar Ballroom, where CyberSolve CEO Todd Rossin will speak on the IAM Actionable Advisory Assessment. Representatives from Omada and CyberSolve will also be at Identiverse 2023, from May 30-June 2 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com.

About CyberSolve

Since 2016, CyberSolve has helped our customers plan for growth, control escalating management costs, and solve the difficulties of implementing both Cyber Security and IAM solutions across a wide range of resources. We have unparalleled thought leadership and expertise, with hundreds of multi-disciplined, expert consultants across the North America and EMEA. Our team has experience across all core verticals including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Utilities, Federal/State/Local Government, and Higher Education.

SOURCE Omada