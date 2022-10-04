Omada Positioned as a Leader in Omdia Market Radar for Identity Governance and Administration

Omada's Highly Scalable IGA Solution Secures Top Marks in Four Categories

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced its position as a Leader in the Omdia Market Radar for Identity Governance and Administration. The company received highest marks in policy enrollment and management, entitlements management, compliance management and identity analytics and reporting.

According to the Market Radar, the IGA market is projected to reach $6.7 billion in 2022, then continue to grow steadily, reaching $12.1 billion in 2026. Of particular concern for organizations looking to modernize is the need for a cloud-based IGA product that "also offers APIs that can be readily consumed and make connectivity easier to integrate." Omada's cloud-native, SaaS IGA solution shows strength in this area with its latest release that incorporates access request workflows within ServiceNow and other clients via an API. This allows users to request access to their federated identities within any number of third-party applications and clients, further enabling Omada customers to unify this experience for all business users. Omada also provides customers with the easiest way to deploy and scale IGA, with Omdia noting, "Omada is trying to differentiate itself by trying to further reduce the complexity of IGA programs by eliminating custom code and taking a configurability standards-based approach."

These strategic product and service updates, along with Omada's heavy focus on building out the pillars of intelligent IGA, continue to support enterprises in their digital transformation journey, removing the complexities surrounding the management of identities and access.

Rik Turner, principal analyst, cybersecurity, Omdia, said: "Having a cloud-based approach will be critical in enabling IGA to work seamlessly with other services and simplifying the evolution to a future-proof IT security infrastructure. Omada has a highly scalable IGA solution, with a best practices framework that leverages the 20 years' experience in this space. Features such as deployment in 12 weeks and having a full feature SaaS offering make Omada a serious contender in the IGA area."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "IGA has experienced rapid modernization over recent years, mostly due to the pandemic and accelerated digitalization. We know our customers require best-in-class solutions in their never-ending quest to stay secure, compliant and efficient. We believe our leadership position provides this and will continue to focus on our product vision as we further our Intelligent IGA capabilities."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

