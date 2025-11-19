Omada Receives Dual Recognition as Leader and Emerging Innovator in QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ for Identity Governance & Administration (IGA)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced its dual recognition as a Leader and Emerging Innovator in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix™: Identity Governance and Administration, Q4 2025. The report evaluated leading IGA vendors based on their technology excellence and customer impact, highlighting Omada's innovation, hybrid flexibility, and process-oriented implementation approach.

Omada empowers organizations to secure user access, automate identity lifecycle management, and maintain regulatory compliance across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The Omada platform delivers advanced features, including access request workflows, role-based access control, and detailed analytics to mitigate security risks. By streamlining identity management, Omada supports efficient operations and robust security for enterprises worldwide.

QKS Group highlighted the following key strengths behind Omada's leadership position:

The Cloud Application Gateway enables secure, outbound connectivity from on-prem systems to Omada Identity Cloud and supports Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) functionality for governance, compliance, and minimized exposure risk.

Javi, Omada's conversational AI assistant, enables natural language execution of identity governance tasks like access requests, approvals, certifications, and reporting.

Omada Identity Cloud leverages a cloud-native, event-driven microservices architecture to process incremental identity changes in near real time, reducing privilege drift and enforcing governance faster.

Continuous reconciliation/delta-calculation model compares actual and desired identity states in near real time, updating compliance dashboards and KPIs instantly to detect orphan accounts, rogue entitlements, and unauthorized access faster than traditional batch-based models.

ML/AI-assisted role analysis and recommendation capabilities accelerate role modeling, reduce manual maintenance, and generate role structures from observed entitlement patterns.

"Given the rise of AI in an enterprise setting, IGA is becoming more crucial than ever to reduce the attack surface created by ungoverned, non-human identities," said Michael Garrett, CEO of Omada. "This acknowledgment reflects our commitment to helping customers simplify and secure identity governance in an era where human and non-human identities are both critical to enterprise resilience."

