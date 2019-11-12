Omada Scores Highest for the Governance-Focused Use Case in Gartner's 2019 Critical Capabilities for Identity Governance and Administration Report

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada, a leading provider of identity governance solutions and services, announced today that Gartner, has scored the company highest for the Governance-Focused Use Case in its 2019 Critical Capabilities for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) report.

This report accompanies the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration published in October 2019 by analyzing the capabilities of the IGA vendors in the market, ranking a core set of functionality critical to customer implementations. Buyers should use this research to gain an understanding of how IGA products can address their needs and to augment their evaluations of vendors' solutions.

"We believe as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IGA together with our scoring in the 2019 Critical Capabilities for IGA report is a clear result of our focus and dedication to creating customer value," said Michael Garrett, newly appointed CEO of Omada.

He continued "It is an exciting time to be joining Omada. Our world class focus on best practice processes for IGA capabilities and making these easily deliverable in our Omada Identity Suite (OIS) helps organization to materially accelerate time to business value."

"Providing a full enterprise-grade, highly configurable, SaaS-delivered IGA solution with rich out-of-the-box functionality for auditing, reporting, and compliance is addressing an important need in the market. This is creating many opportunities for Omada and our partners," said Morten Boel Sigurdsson, founder and president of Omada North America.

Morten Boel Sigurdsson continued "I'm excited to be leading our North American organization, with the clear goal of growing our partner network and working directly with customers to ensure that our product and offerings continue to lead in the domain."

For a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Identity Governance and Administration report please visit: www.omada.net. If you would like to book a meeting, we will be at Gartner's IAM Summit in Las Vegas from December 10-12. Visit our booth #209, or join our customer session on Tuesday, December 10, to learn from a business value case study with Swarovski.

About Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit

At Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit, attendees will learn how to deliver successful IAM programs that takes business wherever digital transformation leads. Gartner analysts will talk about the latest strategies, tactics, and trends pertinent to IAM executives, managers, and architects.

About Omada

Omada helps its customers globally to govern and control users' access rights to enterprise systems and data, reduce risk of accidental or wrongful data access, and ensure compliance with regulation (such as GDPR), as well as industry-specific legislation. The business provides its innovative identity management and access governance solutions and services to an extensive customer portfolio of large and midsize enterprises within banking, utilities, public sector, securities and insurance, healthcare, and other verticals. Founded in 2000, the business is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with over 270 employees across offices in Europe and North America. For further information, please visit: www.omada.net.

