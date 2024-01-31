Omada Sets New Industry Standard with Real-Time Identity Governance
31 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET
The Next Generation of Omada Identity Cloud Delivers Speed, Intelligence, Connectivity and Efficiency with 10X Performance Boost
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), today introduced the next generation of Omada Identity Cloud, Horizons. Built on a modern, cloud-native microservice architecture, Omada will deliver unprecedented speed, intelligent decision support, connectivity and higher operational efficiency.
Omada Identity Cloud will deliver enhanced performance for users, with the ability to import and process identity data faster than ever. Additionally, it will allow for increased data import frequency to reflect organizational changes in real time.
These enhancements are especially relevant as the market is demanding IGA solutions to handle the growing complexity of identity access within highly complex environments, optimizing the balance between security and usability, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory demands on identity governance.
With the introduction of this release, Omada Identity Cloud will deliver game changing speed but also offer customers:
Benoit Grangé, chief product and technology officer, Omada, said: "IGA can be complex, expensive and time-consuming, so we keep innovating to improve the process. This release represents a significant leap forward for identity governance. We've already seen substantial performance enhancements with initial improvements reaching a tenfold increase compared to other IGA SaaS solutions. With real-time readiness and improved efficiency, our clients will be better positioned than ever to tackle the identity-related challenges of today and tomorrow."
To learn more about the new Omada Identity Cloud release, tune into the webinar on Wednesday, January 31.
About Omada
Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.
For more information, go to omadaidentity.com
SOURCE Omada
